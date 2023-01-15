topStoriesenglish
'A nation that will not be coerced': Jaishankar emphasises India's response to China on border dispute

S Jaishankar also highlighted India's increased global relevance and influence under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jan 15, 2023, 12:01 PM IST|Source: Bureau
  • EAM emphasized the country's "strong and firm" counter-response to China
  • He also praised the Indian forces deployed along the border for safeguarding the frontiers
  • Jaishankar also emphasized India's geo-political significance

New Delhi: India's External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar, on Saturday, emphasized the country's "strong and firm" counter-response to China's attempts to change the status quo on the Line of Actual Control (LAC) during a speech at an event celebrating the 53rd anniversary of Thuglak magazine. He said, "On the Northern borders, China is seeking to change the status quo by bringing large forces, violating our agreements. Despite Covid, remember, this happened in May 2020. Our counter-response was strong and firm."

EAM Jaishankar praises Indian troops for braving 'harsh weather'

He also praised the Indian forces deployed along the border for safeguarding the frontiers in the most extreme and harshest weather conditions. "These troops deployed in thousands, safeguard our frontiers in the most extreme terrain and harshest weather," he added.

 

Also Read: 'They attacked our Parliament, Mumbai': S Jaishankar on why Pakistan is 'epicentre of terrorism'

Jaishankar also emphasized India's geo-political significance and geo-strategic location in the world, stating that "Without our active participation, no trans-Asia connectivity initiative can really take off." He also highlighted India's increased global relevance and influence under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership.

India-China border dispute

This is not the first time Jaishankar has spoken out against China's attempts to change the LAC. In a recent interview with the Austrian ZIB2 podcast, a daily news magazine of ORF television, he said, "We had an agreement not to unilaterally change the LAC, which they have tried to unilaterally do. So there is, I think, an issue, a perception that we have which derives directly from our experiences."

Recently, India and China held the 17th Round of Corps Commanders Level Meeting where both sides agreed to maintain security and stability on the ground in the western sector. The External Affairs Minister also touched upon India's success in dealing with the Covid-19 pandemic, highlighting the country's emergence as a "successful producer and as well as the inventor of vaccines."

(With ANI inputs)

