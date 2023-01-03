'They attacked our Parliament, Mumbai': S Jaishankar on why Pakistan is 'epicentre of terrorism'

New Delhi: India's External Affairs Minister Dr S. Jaishankar on Tuesday launched a scathing attack on Pakistan over harbouring, recruiting and financing of terrorists. In an interview with Austria`s ZIB2 podcast, a daily news magazine of ORF television on Monday, Jaishankar said, "If you (Pakistan) control your sovereign space, which I believe they do. If terrorist camps operate in broad daylight with recruitment & financing, can you really tell me that Pakistan doesn't know this? Especially, they are being trained in military-level, combat tactics." When he was asked about his statement calling Pakistan the epicentre of terrorism, EAM said, "I could use much harsher words than epicentre. Considering what has been happening to us, epicentre is a very diplomatic world as this country attacked our Parliament some yrs ago." "Pakistan is the country which attacked the city of Mumbai, which went after hotels and foreign tourists, which every day sends terrorists across the border", Jaishankar said in a veiled attack on the neighbouring country.

Speaking at a joint press briefing with Austrian Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg on Monday, Jaishankar said, "Their effects cannot be contained within a region especially so when they are deeply connected to narcotics and illegal weapons trade, and other forms of international crime. Since the epicentre is located close to India, our experiences and insights are naturally useful to others."

Also Read: India's G20 Presidency is a 'very big deal': S Jaishankar hits back at critics

On the ongoing military conflict between Russia and Ukraine, Jaishankar said India is "deeply concerned" about the situation in Ukraine. Echoing Prime Minister Narendra Modi`s refrain that today`s era is not of war, the EAM called for resolving the differences on the negotiating table

If you (Pakistan) control your sovereign space, which I believe they do. If terrorist camps operate in broad daylight with recruitment & financing, can you really tell me that Pakistan doesn't know this? Especially, they are being trained in military-level, combat tactics: EAM pic.twitter.com/WCSgP5JB0G January 3, 2023

Jaishankar embarked on a two-nation visit to Cyprus and Austria on December 29. His ongoing visit to Austria will conclude on January 3.

(With ANI inputs)