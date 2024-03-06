Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) MP A Raja’s remark on Lord Ram and India started a new series of political uproar on Tuesday. A part of A Raja’s recent speech was shared by the Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP) on social media where the DMK MP was heard referring to India as more of a subcontinent than a nation. Additionally, he proclaimed himself as an enemy of Lord Ram. A Raja was speaking in Madurai on March 4, where he questioned the rationale and perspective behind calling India a nation. He further said that ‘Jai Shri Ram is chi.’ After which the leaders from BJP are demanding the arrest of A Raja for his derogatory remark and causing offense to many.

What A Raja Said?

A Raja, in his address in Madurai district, expressed the view that ‘India should not be viewed as a nation but rather as a subcontinent.’ He questioned the basis for this perspective, asserting that within India, individual languages and regions like Tamil, Malayalam, and Oriya could be seen as distinct nations, each with its own identity and culture. According to Raja, these diverse nations collectively constitute India as a subcontinent rather than a singular country. He

He claimed that in BJP says this is God, if this represents Jai Sri Ram and Bharat Mata Ki Jai, Tamil Nadu rejects such notions. He further said that people of Tamil Nadu hates ‘Jai Shri Ram’. He claimed that he lacks belief in the Ramayana and Lord Ram and added that 'Jai Shri Ram’ is viewed with disdain. “Your Jai Shri Ram is Chi! Idiots!” he allegedly said.

BJP Slams A Raja, INDIA Bloc

The speech has invited wrath from both BJP and Congress party. BJP leader Amit Malviya on ‘X’ said that the silence of INDIA bloc and especially the PM candidate Rahul Gandhi is deafening. “After Udhayanidhi Stalin’s call to annihilate Sanatan Dharma, it is now A Raja who calls for balkanisation of India, derides Bhagwan Ram, makes disparaging comments on Manipuris and questions the idea of India, as a nation,” he added. Malviya uploaded the video of the speech in Tamil and additionally provided the English translation of the purported comments.

The hate speeches from DMK’s stable continue unabated. After Udhayanidhi Stalin’s call to annihilate Sanatan Dharma, it is now A Raja who calls for balkanisation of India, derides Bhagwan Ram, makes disparaging comments on Manipuris and questions the idea of India, as a nation.… pic.twitter.com/jgC1iOA5Ue March 5, 2024

Tamil Nadi BJP Chief K Annamalai took a dig at DMK saying that the party run on appeasement of haters of Sanatan Dharm. “A party run by dynasts and a member of the I.N.D.I. Alliance runs on a two-point agenda: appease your masters who hate Sanathana Dharma and loot beyond proportion,” he wrote in a tweet.

Congress Distances From Remark

Meanwhile, Congress spokesperson, Supriya Shrinate condemned A Raja's remarks in a press conference. She said she completely disagree with his comments, and she wants to express her strong disapproval. She added that Lord Ram transcends any specific community and is inclusive of all and I distance myself from such remarks. She urged people to exercise caution and restraint when expressing their opinions.