A Sight To Behold! Niagra Falls Light Up In Save Soil Logo Colours

The iconic Niagara Falls lit up in Save Soil logo colors in an expression of support for the Save Soil movement. Straddling the border between the United States and Canada, Niagara Falls is a geological wonder and one of the most famous waterfalls in the world.

Taking to Twitter, Sadhguru, who is spearheading the movement and is currently on a 100 days, 30000 km lone bike journey, said, “Spectacular to see #NiagaraFalls light up in support of #SaveSoil. Time for every human heart to come alight for the Mother of all mothers and the Source of all Life. -Sg”

Several iconic locations around the world, have shown a similar support for the movement. On Sadhguru’s visit to Geneva during his ongoing Save Soil journey, the iconic Jet d'Eau light up with Save Soil colors of blue and green.

Montreal Olympic Stadium, Montreal also lit up in Blue and Green in support of the movement.

Sadhguru, as part of the movement, is currently at World Economic Forum to speak about the impending disaster of soil extinction and the urgent need for single-pointed action to address it.

The Save Soil Movement is supported by various global bodies and agencies including the United Nations Convention to Combat Desertification (UNCCD); the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP); Faith for Earth, a UNEP initiative; the World Food Programme (WFP); and the Caribbean Community (CARICOM). In the first 50 days since the start of his journey, the movement has already touched over 2 billion people, with 72 nations agreeing to act to Save Soil. Several nations, including 7 Caribbean nations, Azerbaijan, Romania, UAE have signed the memorandums of understanding (MoUs) with “Save Soil” to enact policies to safeguard soil. The 54 Commonwealth of Nations, European Union, several pan-European organizations, Muslim World League have also come forward to support the Save Soil movement.