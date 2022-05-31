हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
UPSC 2021

A smartphone, 18-hour study sessions: Here's how crane operator's daughter cracked UPSC exam

Divya Pandey, 24, who hails from Ramgarh district, secured the 323rd rank in this year's examination, results of which were announced by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) on Monday.

A smartphone, 18-hour study sessions: Here&#039;s how crane operator&#039;s daughter cracked UPSC exam
File Photo

Ramgarh- One year, a smartphone and dedicated 18 hours a day of study -- that is what it took a retired crane operator's daughter in Jharkhand to crack the civil services examination in her maiden attempt. Divya Pandey, 24, who hails from Ramgarh district, secured the 323rd rank in this year's examination, results of which were announced by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) on Monday.

"An internet connection and smartphone helped me crack the civil services examination. The internet is an ocean of knowledge and information," she told PTI. I put in around 18 hours of study on a daily basis and read a lot of National Council of Education Research (NCERT) books, Divya, who graduated from Ranchi University in 2017, said.

Divya also said she did not enroll for any professional coaching while preparing for the exam. For her father Jagdish Prasad Pandey, who retired in 2016 as a crane operator of Central Coalfields Ltd (CCL), joy knows no bounds. I cannot tell you how proud I am. My daughter deserves this success and her hard work has paid off, Pandey said.

Divya's elder sister Priyadarshani Pandey has also cleared the preliminary test for Jharkhand Public Service Commission, she said. "I am keen to work for the poor and the downtrodden," she added. ALSO READ: Airtel offers free 1GB data for 3 days to THESE prepaid users

After six years, women secured the top three ranks in the civil services examination 2021, the UPSC said after declaring the results on Monday.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
UPSC 2021JharkhandUPSC Examination 2021UPSC Examination Results 2021
Next
Story

Monsoon forecast: IMD betters prediction at 103% of average, says these two regions to receive above-normal rainfall

Must Watch

PT8M38S

Tearful farewell of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala