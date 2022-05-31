Airtel offers free 1GB data for 3 days to THESE prepaid users

New Delhi: Telecom company Airtel is offering 1GB of free high-speed data in the form of vouchers to a selected number of prepaid customers. This free data is said to be available to only those customers who have a Smart Plan. According to a report, the telecom giant is sending text messages to its consumers informing them that the free data voucher has been added to their account. The news comes at a time when the company is planning to buy pan-India 5G spectrum.

The high-speed data is given for free in the form of vouchers, which can be redeemed by visiting the 'Coupons' area of the Airtel Thanks app. The high-speed data is only accessible for 3 days and will expire on June 1 if not claimed. Furthermore, the free data is said to be given to "low recharge consumers, typically on a Rs 99 Smart pack." The voucher will be available for use in the users' Airtel account balance within 15 minutes of claiming it.

The announcement comes just a few days after a report said that Bharti Airtel is eyeing to buy pan-India 5G spectrum. The telecom giant also reported a two-fold increase in consolidated net profit for the March quarter, at Rs. 2,008 crore. In the previous fiscal year, the net profit was Rs. 759 crore.

According to a study released earlier by telecom regulator TRAI, Airtel added 22.55 lakh new mobile customers in March.