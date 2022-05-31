हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Airtel

Airtel offers free 1GB data for 3 days to THESE prepaid users

The voucher will be available for use in the users' Airtel account balance within 15 minutes of claiming it.

Airtel offers free 1GB data for 3 days to THESE prepaid users

New Delhi: Telecom company Airtel is offering 1GB of free high-speed data in the form of vouchers to a selected number of prepaid customers. This free data is said to be available to only those customers who have a Smart Plan. According to a report, the telecom giant is sending text messages to its consumers informing them that the free data voucher has been added to their account. The news comes at a time when the company is planning to buy pan-India 5G spectrum.

The high-speed data is given for free in the form of vouchers, which can be redeemed by visiting the 'Coupons' area of the Airtel Thanks app. The high-speed data is only accessible for 3 days and will expire on June 1 if not claimed. Furthermore, the free data is said to be given to "low recharge consumers, typically on a Rs 99 Smart pack." The voucher will be available for use in the users' Airtel account balance within 15 minutes of claiming it.

The announcement comes just a few days after a report said that Bharti Airtel is eyeing to buy pan-India 5G spectrum. The telecom giant also reported a two-fold increase in consolidated net profit for the March quarter, at Rs. 2,008 crore. In the previous fiscal year, the net profit was Rs. 759 crore.

According to a study released earlier by telecom regulator TRAI, Airtel added 22.55 lakh new mobile customers in March.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
AirtelAirtel prepaid plansBharti AirtelAirtel data plans
Next
Story

Garena Free Fire Max Redeem Codes for today, May 31: Check steps to redeem FF rewards

Must Watch

PT16M42S

PM Modi In Shimla: PM Modi interacted with the beneficiaries of the PM Kisan scheme