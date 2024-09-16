Advertisement
Aaditya Thackeray Predicts Collapse Of Modi Government, Says It Won't Complete....

Aaditya Thackeray claimed the opposition INDIA alliance will forms it's government "very soon", suggesting the Narendra Modi-led dispensation will not survive its full term. 

 

|Last Updated: Sep 16, 2024, 10:21 PM IST|Source: PTI
Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray on Monday said the BJP-led NDA government at the Centre has failed to fulfil promises it had vowed to implement in the first 100 days in office and asserted the country needs a new leadership. 
He was speaking to reporters after offering prayers and performing 'aarti' at Shrimant Bhausaheb Rangari Ganapati Mandal in Pune. "It (NDA government) has been an absolute failure. If you see the promises that were made in first 100 days by the Prime Minister or the NDA government, none of them have been fulfilled.

Today, the country needs a new leadership, a new government, and the INDIA alliance will come with a new government very soon. Count how many times in these 100 days, the PM was abroad," he said. The NDA government, which assumed office on June 9, has nothing to show in terms of achievements, the former state minister insisted. "This is basically a statement of these 100 days. What about inflation, what about unemployment, what about peace in Manipur, what about development? There is nothing to show," he said.

