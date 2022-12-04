Aaftab Poonawala, in Tihar jail for killing partner Shraddha Walkar, asks authorities for novels

New Delhi: Aaftab Poonawala, who is in judicial custody for allegedly murdering his live-in partner Shraddha Walkar, has asked the Tihar jail authorities to give him novels, news agency PTI reported on Saturday (December 3) citing officials. The jail authorities have now provided Aaftab with Paul Theroux's railway odyssey 'The Great Railway Bazaar' following his request.

"We are taking care of the inmate as per protocols. He has now asked for English novels and other books. He said he wants to read more and indulge in literary activities," PTI quoted a jail official as saying.

"For now, we have provided him with the book 'The Great Railway Bazaar' by Paul Theroux. It is from our library. He will be provided more books later," the official added.

Poonawaala is currently lodged in central jail number four, where first-time offenders are lodged and are under strict vigil as there is a threat to his life.

He allegedly strangled his live-in partner Walkar and cut her body into 35 pieces which he kept in a 300-litre fridge for almost three weeks at his residence in Delhi's Mehrauli before dumping them across the city. He was arrested on November 12 and sent to five-day police custody, which was further extended by five days on November 17. The court on November 26 sent him to judicial custody for 13 days.

Poonawala had undergone a polygraph test and narco analysis test recently at the forensic science lab and Baba Saheb Ambedkar Hospital.