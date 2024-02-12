'Aage Aage Dekhiye Hota...': Fadnavis Claims 'Tall Congressmen' To Join BJP

New Delhi: In a significant blow to the Congress party in Maharashtra, senior leader and former state Chief Minister Ashok Chavan has tendered his resignation. Chavan's departure marks the latest in a series of high-profile exits from the party, following closely on the heels of prominent figures such as Baba Siddiqui and Milind Deora.

Chavan's exit from the Congress has sparked speculation about his potential move to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Adding to the speculation, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister and BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis stated on Monday that numerous Congress leaders are considering joining the saffron party, citing a sense of feeling "suffocated" within their own ranks.

Reacting to Chavan's departure, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister and BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis remarked, "Many prominent leaders from various parties are keen on joining the Bharatiya Janata Party. The Congress leadership's actions have left many feeling disillusioned within their own party, prompting them to seek a new political path aligned with the nation's mainstream."

#WATCH | Maharashtra Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis says, "Several tall leaders of other parties want to join BJP. Especially, several Congress leaders are in touch with us because of the behaviour of the senior leaders. They are feeling suffocated in their party...Who all are in… pic.twitter.com/7rUk9AeTsS — ANI (@ANI) February 12, 2024

Fadnavis further emphasized the growing sentiment among political figures towards aligning with the BJP, citing Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership and the country's developmental trajectory as compelling factors. "Many leaders see the BJP as the platform to serve the people and contribute to the nation's progress. It remains to be seen what unfolds next," he added, hinting at further political realignments on the horizon.

Hailing from a political dynasty, Chavan had been a stalwart within the Maharashtra Congress, having served as the Chief Minister from December 2008 to November 2010. His departure leaves a notable void in the party's leadership, given his influence and longstanding presence in state politics.

There are swirling rumors suggesting that Chavan might be eyeing a move to the Rajya Sabha, with reports indicating that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has refrained from announcing its candidates for the upper house in Maharashtra, potentially to accommodate his entry. There's even talk of Chavan crossing party lines to join the BJP, adding another layer of intrigue to the unfolding political drama.