AAI Junior Executive (ATC) result 2022 DECLARED on aai.aero- Direct link to check scorecard here

Airports Authority of India has announced results of Computer Based Test (CBT) for Junior Executive, Air Traffic Control or AAI JE (ATC) posts, scroll down for the direct link to check scorecard.

Sep 20, 2022

AAI 2022: Airports Authority of India has announced results of Computer Based Test (CBT) for Junior Executive, Air Traffic Control or AAI JE (ATC) posts. Those who appeared in the exam can check their qualification status on the careers portal of the AAI website, aai.aero. The ongoing recruitment drive aims to fill-up 400 vacancies. The CBT exam was held on July 27.

AAI Recruitment 2022 Result: Here is how to check

Go to the official website--aai.aero

On the appeared homepage, click on the link that reads: "RESULT OF COMPUTER BASED TEST FOR THE POST OF

JUNIOR EXECUTIVE (AIR TRAFFIC CONTROL)"

Alternatively, click on the direct link mentioned above

A new page containing the result would open

Check your roll number

Save the page and take a print out as required

In the upcoming stages of the selection process, shortlisted candidates have to appear for document verification, voice test and test for psychoactive substances. The link to download call letter for these rounds will be sent via email, AAI said.

“The final Selection and Appointment to the vacancies advertised for the above post will be based on the merit of the candidates in Computer Based Test subject to successful completion of Documents Verification, Voice Test and Testing for Psychoactive Substances,” it added.

