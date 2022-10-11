NewsIndia
AAI RECRUITMENT 2022

AAI Recruitment 2022: Bumper vacancies at aai.aero, check posts, pay scale and more here

AAI will commence the application process for various posts in the Easter region on October 12, 2022, scroll down to check vacancies, pay scale and other details.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Oct 11, 2022, 08:54 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

AAI Recruitment 2022: Bumper vacancies at aai.aero, check posts, pay scale and more here

AAI Recruitment 2022: The Airports Authority of India has released notification for recruitment for various posts in the AAI Eastern Region. Interested and eligible candidates will be able to apply for the Junior Assistant (Fire Service) Senior Assistant (Electronics) and Senior Assistant (Accounts) posts on the official website- aai.aero, from October 12, 2022.

AAI Recruitment 2022: Important dates

  • Commencement of online application for AAI Eastern region recruitment- October 12, 2022
  • Last date to apply and application fee payment: November 10, 2022

The tentative date of the online examination will be announced by the AAI on its official website aai.aero

ALSO READ - SBI PO Vacancies: Last days to apply for over 1600 posts, direct link here

AAI Recruitment 2022: Vacancies in Eastern region

Junior Assistant (Fire Service): 32 posts

Pay scale (IDA) - Rs31,000 -3%- Rs 92,000

Candidates applying for the posts must have passed Class 10 and have a 3 year regular diploma in Mechanical/Automobile/Fire with a minimum 50 % can apply.

Apart from them, Candidates who have passed Class 12 (regular course) with 50% marks can also apply.

They need to have Heavy Vehicle Driving License or Valid Medium Vehicle License issued at least one year before the date of advertisement September 30, 2022 or Valid Light Motor Vehicle License issued at least two years before the date of advertisement.

AAI Recruitment 2022 Official Notification

Senior Assistant (Electronics): 9 posts

Pay scale (IDA) - Rs 36,000 -3%- Rs 1,10,000

For these posts, a diploma in Electronics/Telecommunication//Radio Engineering with two years of experience in the concerned discipline are required.

Senior Assistant (Accounts): 6 posts

Pay sclae (IDA) - Rs 36,000 -3%- Rs 1,10,000

For these posts, a graduation degree preferably in BCom with computer training course of 3 to 6 months and two years of experience in the concerned discipline are required.

The age limit for these posts is 18 to 30 years as on September 30, 2022. Relaxation in the upper age limit will be applicable for reserved category candidates.

AAI Recruitment 2022: Application fee

Candidates belonging to General and OBC categories are required to pay Rs 1000 as an application fee while no application fee is required to be paid by Female/SC/ST/PWD/ExServiceman/Dependent of Ex-Serviceman killed in action/EWS candidates/apprentices completing 1 year of apprenticeship training in AAI.

It is pertinent to note that only candidates who have domicile of West Bengal, Bihar, Odisha, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Andaman & Nicobar Islands, and the Sikkim States can apply for the above posts. 

Live Tv

AAI Recruitment 2022www.aai.aero recruitment 2022airport authority of india recruitment 2022aai.aero recruitment 2022www.aai.aeroairport authority of india recruitmentaai assistant recruitmentaai. aeroaai.aero recruitmentaai aero recruitmentaai aero recruitment 2022www.aai.aero.com recruitment 2022Airports Authority of India recruitmentaai je recruitment 2022www.aai.aero recruitment 2022 applyAAI Recruitment 2021airport authorityaai atc recruitment 2022 notificationairports authority of india recruitment 2022indian airport recruitment 2022www aai aero recruitment 2022 qualification

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Rain exposes poor drainage system in Agra
DNA Video
DNA: Bet Dwarka to become new route map of terror?
DNA Video
DNA: Putin's 'retaliation' on Ukraine
DNA Video
DNA: How to forgive the misdeeds of 'abusive' leaders?
DNA Video
DNA: Why Mulayam Singh Yadav could not become Prime Minister?
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News; October 10, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: Non-Stop News; October 8, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: Eyes to detect possibility of heart attack
DNA Video
DNA: Distance from gadgets can make families happy!
DNA Video
DNA: Zee News' train journey in the bastion of Naxalites