NEW DELHI: Aam Adami Party on Tuesday announced their first list of 10 candidates and a series of public rallies on 1, 6, 7 & 10 August. This occurs just days after AAP's national convener and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal started a campaign on the home turf of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah.

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) releases the first list of ten candidates for the Gujarat Assembly elections to be held this year. pic.twitter.com/LJ5Qkxk8Lh — ANI (@ANI) August 2, 2022

In January 2021, Arvind Kejriwal announced that AAP would be contesting the 2022 Gujarat Legislative Assembly election. Gulab Singh Yadav, Delhi MLA is the in-charge of the party for the 2022 Gujarat election.

To counter the allegations of freebies, he announced his resolve to create employment opportunities for the youth in Gujrat and implement Delhi and Punjab model in Gujrat to provide 300 units of free electricity to each family with an uninterrupted 24 hours supply.

Also Read: ED raids multiple locations in National Herald money laundering case in Delhi

Addressing the rally at Veraval in Gujarat's Gir Somnath district on Monday, Kejriwal criticized the Gujarat government over the recent deaths of people after consuming spurious liquor.

Cashing in on its Delhi model of development, the Aam Aadmi Party grabbed a 13.28% vote share in its debut performance in local body polls of Gujarat in 2021, emerging as a viable option to both the Congress and the BJP, in Gujarat and thus making it a triangular contest.