AAP Celebrates As Tihar Administers Insulin To Delhi CM Kejriwal

New Delhi: Tihar Jail officials informed on Tuesday that Delhi Chief Minister Arvind -Kejriwal was given a 'low dose' of insulin after a spike was noticed in his blood sugar level. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) reacted positively to the news, as AAP leader Atishi in a post on 'X' wrote, "Jai Bajrang Bali! Good news received on Hanuman Jayanti." At the same time, Delhi Minister Saurabh Bhardwaj participated in a Hanuman Jayanti procession holding a 'gadah' with insulin sticker on it, alongside a man dressed up as Lord Hanuman with insulin bottles in both of his hand.

"Jai Bajrang Bali! Good news received on Hanuman Jayanti. Tihar administration finally gave insulin to Arvind Kejriwal ji. This is the result of the blessings of Hanuman ji and the struggle of the people of Delhi. Even in this time of struggle, the blessings of Bajrang Bali remain on all of us," Atishi post on 'X' read in Hindi.

Kejriwal received two units of mild insulin on Monday evening following advice from AIIMS doctors, reported PTI quoting a Tihar official. Around 7 pm, his blood sugar level measured 217, prompting Tihar doctors to administer the insulin. During an April 20 video conference, AIIMS specialists suggested to Tihar doctors that insulin could be administered if his sugar level exceeded a certain threshold.

On receiving the news, Bhardwaj slammed the Bhartiya Janta Party through a post on social media platform 'X', he said, "Today it became clear that the chief minister was right, he needed insulin. But the officials under the BJP-led Centre were deliberately not treating him. Tell me BJP people!" He went on to question the central government saying that if there was no need why was it given now?

__ ____ __ ___ ___________ ___ __, ______ ________ __ ______ ___ ___ _____ __ ______ _____ __ ____ _______ ________ ____ ____ ____ __ ___ ___



____ _____ _____ !

___ ________ __ ______ __ ____ __ __ __ _____ __ ___ ___ ?



_______ ____ ______ ____ ____ ___ ___ __ _ - Saurabh Bharadwaj (@Saurabh_MLAgk) April 23, 2024

The Delhi chief minister was detained on March 21 by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) due to his involvement in a money-laundering case related to the Delhi government's former excise policy. He has been held in Tihar jail since April 1.