New Delhi: With eyes on the upcoming Gujarat Assembly polls, the Aam Aadmi Party on Wednesday (June 8) dissolved its state unit to restructure the party in order to trounce the ruling BJP in the elections. "Except for the AAP Gujarat president's post, all other party positions have been dissolved, and a larger and more powerful structure will soon be announced in its place as part of the poll strategy," AAP Gujarat chief Gopal Italia was quoted as saying by PTI.

The Gujarat AAP president said that all party positions at the state, district, taluka levels, frontal organisations have been dissolved.

AAP Gujarat in-charge Sandeep Pathak wrote in Hindi on Twitter, "The AAP Gujarat's organisation is dissolved. The post of state president will continue. The AAP is taking its organisation to the booth level. An active, strong organisation to be announced soon.”

"The Aam Aadmi's organisation will end the misrule of BJP ruling for 27 years. The INC is wiped out. Now, the only hope is Kejriwal," he added.

Meanwhile, Italia told reporters in Ahmedabad that the AAP plans to win the state Assembly polls and defeat the BJP under the leadership of the AAP's national convener and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. "The party has put in place a powerful strategy, to be implemented in the months ahead of the polls," he added. The Gujarat AAP chief also claimed that the party has presented itself as a strong alternative to the opposition Congress in the state.

AAP has set its eyes on Gujarat that goes to polls later this year with Kejriwal having visited the state four times in the last three months. The party has allied with the Bharatiya Tribal Party to sway votes in tribal-dominated seats in Gujarat.

Last week, Delhi Deputy CM and senior party leader Manish Sisodia announced that AAP will contest the Gujarat polls from all 182 seats. "We will contest all the seats in Gujarat. Now, the people of Gujarat have to decide. Till now people of Gujarat did not have an option but, now they have an option," he had said.

(With agency inputs)