AAP eyes women’s votes in Goa, announces cash assistance, remuneration hike

New Delhi: In a move to woo female voters, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Sunday (December 5) announced to increase the remuneration provided to women in Goa under a state-sponsored scheme as well as promised cash assistance of Rs 1,000 per month for every woman above the age of 18 years if it comes to power in the state.

Addressing a women's convention in South Goa's Navelim Assembly segment, AAP national convenor and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said, “Griha Aadhar benefit for women will be increased from Rs 1500 to Rs 2500 per month. Rs 1000 per month will be given to every female over 18 yrs. This is the biggest & the most effective women empowerment program in the world.”

Griha Aadhar benefit for women will be increased from Rs 1500 to Rs 2500 per month. Rs 1000 per month will be given to every female over 18 yrs. This is the biggest & the most effective women empowerment program in the world: Delhi CM & AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal in Goa pic.twitter.com/s0pzvk62HY — ANI (@ANI) December 5, 2021

The announcement comes during Kejriwal's two-day visit to Goa, where the Assembly polls are due early next year.

"Once a woman is financially stable, she will feel empowered as she can spend the money to do those extra things for the family. If the AAP comes to power, the state government will give an option to women, who are financially well off, to opt out of the scheme," Kejriwal added.

Alleging corruption, the Delhi CM said, "The state budget is Rs 22,000 crore, of which approximately 20 per cent, which means Rs 4,400 crore goes into corruption."

"We will pump this money into the system to fund these schemes," the AAP leader said.

AAP has decided to contest on all 40 seats in the Goa Assembly elections in 2022. Besides AAP and regional Goa parties, BJP, Congress, TMC and Shiv Sena are also in the fray.

In the 2017 Goa Assembly polls, the AAP did not secure even a single seat in the 40-member House, while Congress had emerged as the single largest party with 17 seats.

(With agency inputs)

Live TV