AAP Gujarat chief Gopal Italia detained by Delhi Police over casteist remarks against PM Modi

New Delhi: Delhi Police has detained AAP Gujarat chief Gopal Italia from the NCW office. NCW chief on AAP Gujarat chief summoned over alleged video in which he used derogatory language toward the Prime Minister.” He denied getting a summon but his reply is ready. He also denied his presence in the video but in his reply, he accepts tweeting. He had claimed it wasn't him in the video” she said. Gopal Italia made casteist remarks about Prime Minister Narendra Modi, claiming that disparaging the Prime Minister is tantamount to insulting the country. Previously, the commission summoned AAP leader Gopal Italia after a video of AAP's Gujarat state unit president Gopal Italia went viral on social media. Italia can be seen in the video berating PM Modi and making casteist remarks about him.

President Rekha Sharma said on Thursday that AAP workers protested outside her office after the Commission summoned AAP Gujarat chief Gopal Italia in connection with a video in which he was allegedly seen using derogatory language toward Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The NCW chief took to Twitter today and shared a photo with the caption, "All the @AamAadmiPartyhulligons are outside my office creating a ruckus."

Also Read: ‘I am sent by God to finish off Kansa's descendants’: Arvind Kejriwal on posters in Gujarat calling him anti-Hindu

Earlier, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Sambit Patra slammed Italia over his remark."Calling the Prime Minister a lowly person is against the democratic rules of the country; it is an insult to the country. Be it any caste, or any religion, no person can be lowly," Patra said at a press conference."An OBC Prime Minister who comes from a backward class, who comes from a poor and ordinary family, repeatedly calling him lowly, what is this abuse? Does the Aam Aadmi Party want to call the backwards-class people low? Anyone who rises from an ordinary poor family and becomes the Prime Minister is not lowly in the democratic process. No, it is against democratic values," he added."The Aam Aadmi Party and Arvind Kejriwal are the people who said that they have come to change the character of India. If the democratically elected influential and hardworking Prime Minister is called lowly, and he is calling the PM lowly in that video, not once, but somewhere it shows the mentality of the Aam Aadmi Party," he stated.

Delhi | AAP Gujarat chief Gopal Italia detained from NCW office by Delhi Police https://t.co/qSkvPOJqPD pic.twitter.com/LKjdiDbvSn — ANI (@ANI) October 13, 2022

Also Read: Plastic bottle thrown at Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal at Garba event in Gujarat - Watch

He denied getting a summon but his reply is ready. He also denied his presence in the video but in his reply, he accepts tweeting.He had claimed it wasn't him in the video: NCW chief on AAP Gujarat chief summoned over a purported video where he used derogatory language for the PM pic.twitter.com/XO9O4EOOtO — ANI (@ANI) October 13, 2022

(with ANI inputs)