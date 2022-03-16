हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Congress

AAP invited me for Bhagwant Mann's swearing-in as Punjab CM: Manish Tewari’s dig at Congress

Congress MP Manish Tewari said that AAP invited him for Bhagwant Mann's oath-taking ceremony as Punjab's chief minister, however, he was not an invitee to former chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi's swearing-in ceremony.

AAP invited me for Bhagwant Mann&#039;s swearing-in as Punjab CM: Manish Tewari’s dig at Congress
File Photo

New Delhi: Exposing the fissures within Congress, senior leader Manish Tewari said on Wednesday (March 16) that AAP invited him for Bhagwant Mann's oath-taking ceremony as Punjab's chief minister, however, he was not an invitee to former chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi's swearing-in ceremony.

Taking to Twitter, Tewari shared his invitation to Mann’s swearing-in, adding that he could not participate due to the ongoing second part of the Budget session of the Parliament. 

“I congratulate Bhagwant Mann on being sworn in as Chief Minister I thank him for inviting me to his swearing in. Due to Parliament being in session I will not be able to make it," the Lok Sabha MP from Anandpur Sahib in Punjab said on Twitter.

"It is ironic I was not invited to Charanjit Singh Channi's swearing in though he was one of my MLA's (sic)," he added. 

Channi was sworn in last year after the top Congress brass removed Amarinder Singh as the chief minister. Tewari, a leader of the G-23 group, who has questioned the Congress leadership and sought organisational overhaul, is considered close to Amarinder Singh, PTI reported. 

Meanwhile, AAP leader Bhagwant Mann was sworn in as the Punjab CM on Wednesday at the ceremony organised at Khatkar Kalan, the ancestral village of legendary freedom fighter Bhagat Singh in Punjab's Shaheed Bhagat Singh (SBS) Nagar district. Only Mann took oath during the swearing-in ceremony today.

Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party national convener Arvind Kejriwal, deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia, Delhi health minister Satyendar Jain, and newly elected AAP Punjab MLAs were present during the ceremony. 

(With agency inputs)

