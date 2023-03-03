AAP Leader Manish Sisodia Moves Delhi Court For Bail After No Relief From Supreme Court

New Delhi: Aam Aadmi Party's Manish Sisodia who was arrested by CBI in the Delhi excise policy case has moved a Delhi court for bail after his plea was dismissed by the Supreme Court. According to ANI, he filed a bail plea at the Rouse Avenue Court on Friday (March 3) and the matter is likely to be heard on Saturday (March 4). The former Delhi cabinet minister has been in CBI remand since February 26.

Sisodia, on February 28, had moved Supreme Court against his arrest by the CBI, however, his plea was junked as the apex court urged him to approach the High Court before the Supreme Court.

A special court had on Monday sent Sisodia to five-day CBI remand in the excise policy case to allow the agency to get "genuine and legitimate" answers to questions being put to him for "a proper and fair investigation".

According to reports, the judge said that though the accused had joined the investigation of this case on two earlier occasions, it has also been observed that he has failed to provide satisfactory answers to most of the questions put to him during his examination and interrogation. Thus, he has failed to legitimately explain the incriminating evidence which has allegedly surfaced against him during the investigation conducted so far.

It is true that he cannot be expected to make self-incriminating statements, but the interests of justice and of a fair investigation require him to come up with some legitimate answers to the questions which are being put to him by the investigating officer (IO).

Coming to the Delhi excise policy case, CBI officials have claimed that the AAP govt allegedly committed irregularities including modifications in the Excise Policy, extending undue favours to the licensees, waiver/reduction in licence fee, and extension of L-1 license without approval.