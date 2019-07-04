AAP leader Raghav Chadha moves Delhi HC challenging Ramesh Bidhuri's win in Lok Sabha poll

NEW DELHI: AAP leader Raghav Chadha on Thursday filed a petition before the Delhi High Court challenging the results of Lok Sabha election of South Delhi constituency from where BJP's Ramesh Bidhuri had won the election.

It may be recalled that Bidhuri had defeated Chadha by over 3.6 lakh votes. In his petition, Chadha has urged the court to declare Bidhuri's election as void for providing incomplete disclosure of information by Bidhuri in his affidavit as a candidate. Justice Sanjeev Narula will hear the matter on Friday.

Chadha said that since he had finished second after Bidhuri he should be declared as the winning candidate. Chadha contented in his plea that Bidhuri's election was vitiated by the corrupt practices of undue influence committed by the candidate and he failed to disclose material particulars regarding his antecedents.

Chadha also accused Bidhuri of willfully and intentionally concealing the fact that an FIR was registered against him at a police station in Bihar's Muzaffarpur under sections 504, 506, 153 and 153(a) of the IPC. The AAP leader also claimed that Bidhuri had declared false income of his wife too.

Chadha also said in his petition that the returning officer committed an error by accepting Bidhuri's nomination when he wilfully and intentionally failed to follow the mandates of the Act, the Rules made thereunder as well as the directions of the Supreme Court.