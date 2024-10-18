Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2808655https://zeenews.india.com/india/aap-leader-satyendar-jain-gets-bail-in-money-laundering-case-2808655.html
NewsIndia
SATYENDAR JAIN

AAP Leader Satyendar Jain Gets Bail In Money Laundering Case

Satyendar Jain was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on May 30, 2022, for allegedly laundering money through four companies connected to him. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Oct 18, 2024, 04:47 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

AAP Leader Satyendar Jain Gets Bail In Money Laundering Case

In another relief for the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), senior party leader Satyendar Jain has got bail in an alleged money laundering case. The former Delhi Cabinet minister was granted bail by  a Delhi Court over 'delay in trial' and 'long incarceration' in the prison without trial.

Jain was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on May 30, 2022, for allegedly laundering money through four companies connected to him. He remains in judicial custody.

"Considering the delay in trial and long incarceration of 18 months, and the fact that the trail will take long to start, let alone conclude, the accused is favourably suited for the relief," said Special Judge Vishal Gogne.

The judge granted bail with a bond of Rs 50,000, requiring two sureties of the same amount. The Enforcement Directorate's (ED) case originates from a 2017 FIR filed by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) against Jain under the Prevention of Corruption Act.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Terrifying Images from the Yamuna in Delhi
DNA Video
DNA: Is BJP’s Move with Nayab Singh Saini a Masterstroke?
DNA Video
DNA: Baharich’s Attacker Now to Reveal the Full Story of the Murder?
DNA Video
DNA: Will Salman Khan Ask Lawrence Bishnoi for Forgiveness?
Dna videos
DNA: Notorious Hamas Commander Yahya Sinwar Killed
Dna videos
DNA: Is Delhi Airport Waqf Board Property?
DNA Video
DNA: Jaishankar’s Bold Move in Pakistan, shows India’s strength
DNA Video
DNA: Fake Potatoes Seized in Food Safety Raid
DNA Video
DNA: Vice President Warns on Demographic Change
DNA Video
DNA: Maid fed the family roti mixed with urine, but why?
NEWS ON ONE CLICK