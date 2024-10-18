AAP Leader Satyendar Jain Gets Bail In Money Laundering Case

In another relief for the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), senior party leader Satyendar Jain has got bail in an alleged money laundering case. The former Delhi Cabinet minister was granted bail by a Delhi Court over 'delay in trial' and 'long incarceration' in the prison without trial.

Jain was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on May 30, 2022, for allegedly laundering money through four companies connected to him. He remains in judicial custody.

"Considering the delay in trial and long incarceration of 18 months, and the fact that the trail will take long to start, let alone conclude, the accused is favourably suited for the relief," said Special Judge Vishal Gogne.

The judge granted bail with a bond of Rs 50,000, requiring two sureties of the same amount. The Enforcement Directorate's (ED) case originates from a 2017 FIR filed by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) against Jain under the Prevention of Corruption Act.