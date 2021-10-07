AAP leaders meet kin of deceased farmers, demand ‘Justice for Lakhimpur’

New Delhi: Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders including MP Sanjay Singh and MLA Raghav Chadha on Wednesday (October 6) met the families of farmers who were killed in Lakhimpur Kheri violence in Uttar Pradesh.

Demanding the arrest of Union Minister of State for Home Ajay Kumar Mishra’s son Ashish, who is accused in the case, AAP said in a tweet said that the party will continue to “fight” till “#JusticeForLakhimpur is done!”

AAP delegation met the grieving family of the 19-year-old farmer, Lovepreet Singh. Lovepreet was one of the victims of the violence in Uttar Pradesh's Lakhimpur Kheri. BJP Minister's son is still not nabbed & we well continue our fight till #JusticeForLakhimpur is done! pic.twitter.com/TE1C68SdkV — AAP (@AamAadmiParty) October 6, 2021

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal also spoke to one of the families over phone and extended deepest condolences, while assuring all possible help.

“CM @ArvindKejriwal spoke to the father of the 19 years old Lovepreet Singh, who was one of the youngest victims of the #LakhimpurKheriViolence. Hon'ble CM assured all possible assistance to the family in the quest for justice for the young martyr,” the party tweeted.

CM @ArvindKejriwal spoke to the father of the 19 years old Lovepreet Singh, who was one of the youngest victims of the #LakhimpurKheriViolence Hon'ble CM assured all possible assistance to the family in the quest for justice for the young martyr.#JusticeForLakhimpur pic.twitter.com/1crJ2j8G4S — AAP (@AamAadmiParty) October 6, 2021

Earlier in the day, AAP MP Sanjay Singh in a video said he was in police custody for 55 hours in Sitapur.

“Now, I am allowed to go alone to Lakhimpur where leaders from Punjab will meet me and then we will go to meet the victims' families,” he said.

Further, he asked why no action has so far been taken against Ajay Kumar Mishra and his son for allegedly mowing down four farmers in Lakhimpur Kheri.

“Is an impartial inquiry possible? Three vehicles of the minister crush farmers and yet he continues to be the home minister of the country,” he added.

Meanwhile, Kejriwal appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to sack Union Minister of State for Home Ajay Kumar Mishra. “Indian citizens are watching what`s happening in Lakhimpuri Kheri. They`re expecting justice. But what kind of justice is this where a murderer is being shielded? Politicians and journalists are being stopped on their way to Lakhimpur," IANS quoted the Delhi CM as saying.

He added, “You should sack the minister involved and meet the families of the victims, they will get some strength if the PM supports them."

In the violence that erupted during a farmers’ protest in the state, eight people lost their lives on Sunday, including four farmers in Lakhimpur Kheri. The rest four who died were present in the cars, apparently a part of a convoy of BJP workers who came to welcome Uttar Pradesh Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya.

Farmer leaders have claimed that Ajay Kumar Mishra's son Ashish was in one of the cars which allegedly knocked down some protesters who were protesting against the deputy CM's visit. An FIR has been filed against Ashish Mishra and others in connection with the violence in Lakhimpur Kheri.

(With agency inputs)

Live TV