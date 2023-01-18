topStoriesenglish
AAP MLA shows wads of currency notes in Delhi Assembly, claims hospital staff tried to bribe him

AAP MLA from Delhi's Rithala Mohinder Goyal alleged corruption in recruitment for nursing at Dr Baba Saheb Ambedkar Hospital in Rohini. 

Jan 18, 2023

New Delhi: Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Mohinder Goyal on Wednesday showed wads of cash inside the Delhi Assembly and alleged corruption in recruitment for nursing at Dr Baba Saheb Ambedkar Hospital in Rohini. He claimed a private contractor at the hospital tried to bribe him. Complaining about irregularities in the hiring of temporary staff at the hospital, Goyal claimed there was a threat to his life from "powerful" people trying to silence him. "I complained to DCP, CS & LG. They(contractors) attempted to strike a deal with me. Despite complaint to DCP, no action taken," the MLA said.

The MLA further said he was not deterred by the threats and demanded action against the private contractor. "I need protection. My life is in danger," the Rithala MLA told the House.

"There's tender for recruitment in nursing at Dr Baba Saheb Ambedkar Hospital. Money is collected. Staff isn't given full salary. Contractors collect money from them. I complained to DCP, CS & LG...I'm risking my life, they're musclemen. It should be probed," Goyal said.

Speaker Ram Niwas Goel said the matter was serious and referred it to the petitions committee of the House.

(With agency inputs)

