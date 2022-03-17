हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Aam Aadmi Party

AAP moves SC to conduct MCD elections without Centre's interference

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Thursday moved Supreme Court seeking directions to the State Election Commission to conduct Municipal Elections in Delhi in a free, fair and expeditious manner, without any interference from the Central government, ANI reported.

New Delhi: Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Thursday moved Supreme Court seeking directions to the State Election Commission to conduct Municipal Elections in Delhi in a free, fair and expeditious manner, without any interference from the Central government, ANI reported.

As per media reports, the petition was filed amid reports of Lt. Governor's involvement in the MCD elections of Delhi.

It has been reported that the polls to the MCD have been deferred citing a communication from Lt Governor Anil Baijal in view of a bill that seeks to merge all the three municipal cooperation wings of Delhi.

The Centre is intending to pass legislation on the unification of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi keeping in mind the upcoming municipal elections.

Though no decision has been made yet it is believed is an attempt by BJP Delhi to go one up on its key opponent AAP.

Meanwhile, the Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP has been protesting against the postponement of the MCD elections.

On Monday, the party leaders staged a protest outside the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) headquarters in Delhi for allegedly forcing the SEC to delay the conduct of the municipal elections.

The trifurcation of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi was done in 2012 by the Congress party under Shiela Dixit’s government.

