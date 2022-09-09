AAP MP Raghav Chadha meets newly appointed chairpersons of boards and corporations in Punjab, says THIS

New Delhi: Senior Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader and Rajya Sabha MP, Raghav Chadha on Thursday (September 8, 2022) met newly appointed chairpersons of the Punjab Government's boards and corporations. During his meeting, AAP MP asked them to work hard to bring back the lost glory of the state.

"Met with the newly appointed chairpersons of Punjab Government's boards and corporations. Had a fruitful discussion on several issues pertaining to governance of the state. I conveyed my best wishes to each of them for a successful tenure," MP Raghav Chadha said in a tweet.

In the meeting, Raghav Chadha also extended his best wishes to all newly appointed office-bearers. Chadha also stressed that the newly appointed office-bearers will have to win the hearts of the people of the state with their performance and for this, they will have to put in the work.

"People have shown faith in us and we are duty-bound to work for their welfare," MP Raghav Chadha said.

He also reiterated his government's zero-tolerance policy against corruption and said Punjab's Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann can tolerate anything but not dishonesty and looting of public money.