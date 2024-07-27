AAP Or BJP Or Congress - Which Party Will Form Government If Assembly Elections Are Held In Delhi Today?

Delhi Assembly Elections Opinion Poll: The National Capital of Delhi has been a raging battleground for the BJP, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and Congress. The Aam Aadmi Party has been ruling the national capital since 2015. The AAP ousted the Congress from the Union Territory and since then, the Congress has found itself on shaky ground as it failed to win any seat in the last two assembly elections. The BJP's performance has also been dismal as it won only eight of the 70 seats in the 2020 assembly elections. Now, the Zee News AI opinion poll has revealed key trends preferred by voters if the elections are held today.

Election Issues

When voters were asked about their poll issues, 30% people said liquor scams would be a poll issue, 20% said water shortage, 15% said unemployment, 15% traffic and 10% people said electricity would be an election issue. When asked whether the Lok Sabha election results would impact the assembly polls, 50% people responded positively while 45% said it won't affect. However, 55% people said that arrest of CM Kejriwal and other AAP leaders in connection with the liquor scam is wrong while 35% justified the arrest.

When asked whether Kejriwal's arrest would benefit AAP, 15% said yes while 65% of the people responded negatively.

Control on Delhi Police

The control of Delhi Police has been a subject of tussle between the AAP government and the Central government. Delhi Government wants full control of the Police. When Delhiites were asked about this, 35% people said that Delhi Police should be under the Delhi government while 55% said that it should remain under the central government.

Full Statehood For Delhi

Delhi is a Union Territory and Aam Aadmi Party has been demanding a full statehood for the city. When the people of Delhi were asked about it, 67% said that Delhi should get full statehood while 25% said that it should remain a UT. The BJP had also promised full statehood for Delhi during the assembly polls but kept mum on the issue after losing the polls. Around 54% people said that LG VK Saxena is responsible for Delhi's problems while 46% held Arvind Kejriwal responsible for them. Also, 65% people opined that the tussle between LG Saxena and CM Kejriwal hindered Delhi's development.

Water Crisis, Health And Education

Responding to Delhi's health and education, 50% of the people said that Kejriwal government's work has been exemplary while 35% termed it satisfactory while only 12% termed it bad. Responding to water issue, 50% of the people said that the Delhi government's work has been good while 40% termed it bad.

This is a developing story.