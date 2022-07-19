Unlike the Akali and Congress governments, Aam Aadmi Party has stood up to its promises made during elections and upheld the prestige of Sikhism by sending the accused in Guru Granth Sahib sacrilege case to jail. The above statement was delivered by Jarnail Singh, the AAP In-Charge of Punjab and Chandigarh.

“It was a sorry state of affairs in Punjab during the rule of Akali as well as under the Congress party’s governments as none paid any heed to the progress of the state and its people. AAP on the other hand has a very clear policy to work with utmost sincerity and make the state prosper,” said Jarnail Singh, a three time MLA from Delhi’s Tilak Nagar constituency.

Speaking in his capacity as the party’s in-charge of Punjab and Chandigarh, Singh said that this particular incident of “beadabi” (or sacrilege) of Sri Guru Granth Sahib Ji had hurt millions of people living in Punjab and also the Punjabis living in various parts of the world. “But instead of bringing the guilty to the book, the ruling political parties only used the issue for their vested interests. But our party as promised did not waste any time in taking quick action against the culprits,” Singh said further

He also stated that the sentencing of three Dera Sacha Sauda followers to three-year jail in the sacrilege case is a warning to the anti-social elements that Aam Aadmi Party has zero tolerance towards crime and criminals.