AAP Releases First List Of 11 Candidates For 2025 Delhi Assembly Polls

This announcement comes after a meeting by the party's Political Affairs Committee headed by AAP national convener and ex-Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Shivam Kumar Mishra|Last Updated: Nov 21, 2024, 01:30 PM IST|Source: Bureau
AAP Releases First List Of 11 Candidates For 2025 Delhi Assembly Polls File Photo

Aam Aadmi Party on Thursday announced its first list of 11 candidates for the forthcoming Delhi assembly elections scheduled to take place in February next year. This announcement comes after a meeting by the party's Political Affairs Committee headed by AAP national convener and the Chief Minister of Delhi Arvind Kejriwal. The list includes the mix of seasoned politicians and new faces.

Here are the 11 candidates announced by the AAP:

  1. Chhatarpur: Brahm Singh Tanwar
  2. Kirari : Anil Jha
  3. Vishwas Nagar: Deepak Singhal
  4. Rohtas Nagar : Sarita Singh
  5. Laxmi Nagar : BB Tyagi
  6. Badarpur : Ram Singh Netaji
  7. Seelampur: Zubair Chaudhary
  8. Seemapuri: Veer Singh Dhingan
  9. Ghonda: Gaurav Sharma
  10. Karawal Nagar : Manoj Tyagi
  11. Matiala: Sumesh Shokeen

Candidates have been finalized to contest from some of the capital's most prominent constituencies and AAP is banking upon a mix of strong ground-level connect and proven public service records.

Kejriwal, who has been accused of favoritism over accountability, said ticket distribution was decided based on work candidates had done, public opinion, and the chances of winning. "We want our candidates to reflect the aspirations of the people of Delhi," Kejriwal had said earlier.

Once again, the AAP won in a landslide victory in the last assembly elections held in 2020 by winning an astonishing 62 seats out of 70. Hoping to follow the same trend, the party this time will strengthen its governance model and welfare schemes, which have gained popularity.

The list was finalized at the party headquarters after a meeting of the PAC - the party's highest decision-making body. The deliberations of the meeting did focus on pointing out those candidates who can assure commitment to development and clear politics.

With its first list out, AAP has set the tone for its campaign as it seeks another term in the Delhi Assembly. The rest of candidates for 70 constituencies are to be released in the coming weeks.

