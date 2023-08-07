AAP Threatens To 'Expose' BJP As Delhi Services Bill Faces Rajya Sabha Test Today

New Delhi: Delhi’s ruling Aam Admi Party (AAP) on Monday alleged that the BJP was trying to bring the Delhi Services Bill in order to stop Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal from moving forward in politics and threatened to expose the saffron party by going to the public over the issue. AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sandeep Pathak said, "This bill is being brought to stop Arvind Kejriwal from moving forward in politics. Congress party and other parties are supporting us. They (The central govt) are bringing this bill for their political interest. We will go among the public and expose the BJP..."

"This is an experimental bill that BJP is introducing, starting from Delhi...wherever there are non-BJP govts, they will introduce this bill and weaken the state govt. The parties which believe in Democracy will oppose this...", another AAP MP Sushil Gupta said on Delhi Services Bill.

AAP, Congress Issue Whip





Union Home Minister Amit Shah is set to introduce the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, 2023, in the Rajya Sabha on Monday (August 7). The Delhi Services Bill, which seeks to replace a May 19 Ordinance brought by the Centre regarding control of services in the national capital, was passed by Lok Sabha despite a walkout by Opposition parties on Thursday. With the Delhi services bill set to be taken up in Rajya Sabha on Monday, the Congress and the Aam Aadmi Party have issued whips to their MPs asking them to be present in the Upper House till its adjournment.

Jairam Ramesh, the Congress' chief whip in the Upper House, issued a three-line whip on August 4, saying that "very important issues will be taken up for discussion in Rajya Sabha on Monday i.E. August 7, 2023".

"All members of Congress Party in Rajya Sabha are requested to kindly remain present in the House from 11 am onwards till the adjournment of the House on Monday, August 7, 2023, without fail and support the party stand," the chief whip said. This may be treated as most important, Ramesh added. On Sunday, a reminder was also sent to the party's MPs in Rajya Sabha.

"Be present positively in Rajya Sabha from 10:45 am onwards till the adjournment of the House on Monday i.E. August 7, 2023, and support the party stand, as important items of Legislative Business will be taken up for voting. Three-line whip in this regard has already been issued," the reminder said.

The AAP also issued a whip to all its MPs, asking them to be present in the Rajya Sabha on Monday and Tuesday. In May, the Centre promulgated the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Ordinance, 2023, which effectively nullified a Supreme Court judgment that handed over control of "services" in the NCT administration to the Delhi government.

Delhi Services Bill

The bill seeks to replace the ordinance on transfers and postings of senior officers in the Delhi government. Union Home Minister Amit Shah is scheduled to move the corresponding bill for consideration and passage in Rajya Sabha on Monday.

Rajya Sabha Number Game

In Rajya Sabha, there are a total of 245 seats out of which 8 are currently vacant. This means the current strength is at 237. Thus, the majority mark to pass the Bill in the Upper House will be 119. On the other hand, the combined strength of all the parties who have extended support to AAP, including the Congress, is 105. On the other hand, YSRCP and Biju Janata Dal (BJD) has extended their support to the Bill which will be tabled in Rajya Sabha now where the NDA does not have the majority.

The Bill was passed by a voice vote in the lower house of parliament on August 3 after a walkout by members of the INDIA alliance. The Bill sailed through the Lower House of Parliament easily as the BJP-led NDA has the majority. However, the Opposition bloc- Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance, has cleared it stand to oppose the Bill in the Upper House.

Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) parties will make all-out efforts to thwart the government's move to pass the bill even as the numbers are stacked in favour of the NDA with BJD and YSRCP pledging their support to the government on the bill.

The ruling NDA has over 100 MPs in the Upper House, and the BJD and the YSRCP have also announced their support to the Bill. It is also likely to be backed by nominated members and some Independents in the 238-member strong House. The 26-bloc INDIA alliance of opposition parties is hoping to thwart the bill in the House.