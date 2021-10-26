AAP to start fogging campaign from October 27 to fight dengue

New Delhi: Aam Aadmi Party on Tuesday (October 26) said that his party would launch a “mega fogging campaign” to fight dengue menace in the national capital.

MLA Saurabh Bhardwaj said that AAP’s workers will take charge of protecting public health in Delhi and the party’s MLAs and councillors will start a “mega fogging campaign” from October 27.

Taking a dig at the BJP-ruled MCD, Bhardwaj said, “As everyone aware, in the past 1-2 months, all the AAP MLAs, leaders, councillors and others have held the ‘Aapka Vidhayak, Aapke Dwaar’ program under which people’s problems were addressed through a local meeting. 2,532 such local meetings have been organised where people freely raised their concerns and it is evident that around 85-90 percent of their problems concern the MCD. People are especially upset with MCD’s dismal state of affairs concerning sanitation. Additionally, the absence of action taken by the MCD to curb dengue cases lately. It seems as if Delhi’s BJP is conspiring to spread dengue among the people of Delhi instead. Such is the negligence shown by the MCD in Delhi.”

“Malaria inspectors and officers appointed to check for mosquito breeding spaces are required to perform door-to-door inspections, take relevant steps if breeding spaces are found, spray the required chemicals, and mark each house covered with the date of inspection. I would like to ask the people of Delhi - how many such inspections were carried out by the Anti-Malaria Department of the MCD in your area in the last three months, which is the peak of dengue-malaria-chikungunya season? An estimated 10 visits should have been conducted by now. But I can guarantee everyone that there is no way that even a single visit has been carried out yet. Neither have they sprayed medicines, nor checked for breeding; and lacked severely in fogging, where I assume not even 5-7 percent of Delhi has been fogged properly,” he said.

Talking about the disastrous governance of the BJP he said, “I challenge Adesh Gupta to come out and give us proof and tell us how much fogging has actually taken place. Reckless conspiracy is being plotted to defame the city, to put the health of its people on the line, to not miss a single opportunity to widen the reach of diseases like dengue-malaria.”

Asserting that AAP will now take up the cause of public health, Bhardwaj said, “The Aam Aadmi Party has spent a considerable amount of time discussing and pondering over the current state of affairs. Yesterday a meeting with all representatives, councillors, and district incharges was held where a decision was reached that the Aam Aadmi Party will defend the people of Delhi against BJP’s plot to spread diseases in the city. All party workers, the 62 MLAs and councillors will collectively work to take the responsibility of every single ward, street, every corner of Delhi - that we will conduct the fogging in those places. We request and invite all the RWAs, NGOs, market associations, and other such organisations to support the Aam Aadmi Party and the people of Delhi in this mega campaign. Starting tomorrow, 27th October, we will commence this Mega Fogging Campaign. Moreover, checks for breeding spaces, and other required measures will be carried out by our party workers.”

He further said, “He asserted, “It is shameful on BJP’s part that despite having been in power for 15 years, they do not have mechanisms in place for a disease that comes around every single year. Our Leader of Opposition raised questions in the MCD, through which we were informed that the required anti-dengue/malaria medicines and chemicals were still in their tender stage for North MCD. You issue the tender, then you will issue work orders, get your medicines by December and then sell them - what’s their use 3 months later? So AAP is beginning its mega fogging campaign tomorrow, and it is clear that it is MCD’s responsibility that we are having to fulfil as a result of their failure.”

Live TV