'AAP Will Sweep All 13 Seats In Punjab In 2024', Says CM Bhagwant Mann, Attacks Rivals

New Delhi: The AAP will bag all 13 Lok Sabha seats in Punjab and the rival parties will fail to win any, said Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Thursday. Mann made this statement while addressing a gathering after inaugurating 14 libraries for the people here, as per an official release. Mann attacked the rival political parties and said the people are so disgusted with the “corrupt” leaders of these parties that the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) will clean sweep all the seats in the state in the upcoming general elections.

He said the people have decided to give all the 13 seats of the state in the upcoming general elections to the AAP. The chief minister said the main aim of his government is to ensure welfare and progress of the people and ensure holistic development of the common man. Mann said the conventional parties are jealous of him because he comes from a common family and is working relentlessly to ensure public welfare.

He said these leaders had always thought that they have the god-given right to rule Punjab and that is why they are not able to accept that a common man is running the state efficiently. Mann said that these leaders fooled the people for a long time but now the people are not falling for their deceptive propaganda.

He also criticised the BJP-led Centre and accused the Union government of deliberately blocking the Mukh Mantri Teerth Yatra (pilgrimage) scheme by not providing the trains to the state. He said the trains scheduled on December 7 and 15 were not given to Punjab even though payment was made in advance.

The chief minister said the only motive is to prevent people from paying respect at sacred places, he said, adding these schemes of the Centre will not work as he will resume this yatra through airplane. Mann lambasted the Centre for not including the state’s tableau in the Republic Day parade.

He said the Union government has “disrespected” great martyrs, such as Bhagat Singh, Rajguru, Sukhdev, Lala Lajpat Rai, Udham Singh, Kartar Singh Sarabha, Mai Bhago, and others by rejecting the state’s tableau.

He alleged that the Union government was trying to undermine the contribution and sacrifice of these heroes by not including their tableau in the Republic Day parade. Mann said the state government has allocated more than Rs 29 crore for development of the villages in Dhuri.

On this occasion, the chief minister inaugurated 14 new state-of-the-art libraries in Sangrur district built at a cost of Rs 4.62 crore. He said these libraries will act as a catalyst of growth and prosperity in the state, adding this groundbreaking initiative is aimed at fostering reading habits among the youth of the state.

He said these world class libraries are equipped with ultra-modern facilities to ensure they act as a heaven for book lovers.