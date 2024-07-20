Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's wife Sunita Kejriwal on Saturday unveiled five key promises for the upcoming Haryana elections, including free electricity, medical treatment, education, a monthly stipend of Rs 1,000 for women, and job opportunities for the youth. The announcement was made in the run-up to the Haryana Assembly elections scheduled for later this year. The event in Panchkula was also attended by Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and prominent AAP leaders Sanjay Singh and Sandeep Pathak.

AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal is currently in judicial custody in a money laundering case related to excise policy. The AAP has pledged to provide free electricity to households, open mohalla clinics, free healthcare, free education, Rs 1,000 per month for all women in Haryana, and jobs for young people.



Speaking at the event, Singh pleaded with the public to make sure the AAP forms Haryana's government. He took aim at the state's Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government on a number of issues including the Agnipath scheme. Singh stated that the AAP offers "guarantees" while the BJP only makes "false and hollow" promises to the public.

The AAP has already declared that it will run for every one of Haryana's ninety Assembly seats, arguing that the public is eager for change and full of hope. Despite participating in multiple elections in Haryana, the AAP has not yet tasted electoral triumph in the state.

