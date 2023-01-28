topStoriesenglish2566628
NewsIndia
RAGHAV CHADHA

AAP's MP Raghav Chadha Receives The 'India UK Outstanding Achievers Honour' in London

Raghav Chadha became the youngest Member of Parliament in Rajya Sabha last year at the age of 33 and now the Aam Aadmi Party MP has received an award in London on 25th January 2023.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jan 28, 2023, 04:06 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

AAP's MP Raghav Chadha Receives The 'India UK Outstanding Achievers Honour' in London

London: Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha recently received the 'India UK Outstanding Achievers Honour' at an award ceremony organised by the National Indian Students and Alumni Union (NISAU) UK in partnership with the British Council in India, the UK Government Department for International Trade (DIT) and UK Parliament.

The event is celebrating India@75 in association with the UK Parliament. This honour was established to celebrate the accomplishments of the Indian students who completed their studies at British universities and to mark India's 75 years of independence. Raghav Chadha received the award in the "Government and Politics" category for his competence in effectively managing societal issues for the benefit of people and the environment while redefining how democracy and justice are perceived.

MP Chadha set up a boutique wealth management firm in London after studying at the esteemed London School of Economics (LSE). He dedicated the award to the Aam Aadmi Party and AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal and the nameless faceless workers for their unflinching faith and dedication in serving democracy.

This honour marks the MP's second international recognition this year, as he received the honour of 'Young Global Leader' at the  World Economic Forum in Davos.

Live Tv

Raghav ChadhaAAP MPRaghav Chadha AAPAAP chief Arvind Kejriwal

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Rs 4.10 lakh crore of Adani Group gone!
DNA Video
DNA: Tennis star Sania Mirza retires
DNA Video
DNA: The first choice of married people 'Extra-Marital Dating App'
DNA Video
DNA: When the State Bank of India started in 1921
DNA Video
DNA: E-mail data leak of Ministry of External Affairs, action on the disclosure of ZEE NEWS
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Pakistan will be trapped by India's new strategy!
DNA Video
DNA: 'Ratna' to be honored with 'Padma Award'
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of Republic's victory over Republic
DNA Video
DNA: Non-Stop News: January 26, 2023
DNA Video
DNA: How does Gurmeet Ram Rahim get released on parole again and again?