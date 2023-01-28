London: Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha recently received the 'India UK Outstanding Achievers Honour' at an award ceremony organised by the National Indian Students and Alumni Union (NISAU) UK in partnership with the British Council in India, the UK Government Department for International Trade (DIT) and UK Parliament.

The event is celebrating India@75 in association with the UK Parliament. This honour was established to celebrate the accomplishments of the Indian students who completed their studies at British universities and to mark India's 75 years of independence. Raghav Chadha received the award in the "Government and Politics" category for his competence in effectively managing societal issues for the benefit of people and the environment while redefining how democracy and justice are perceived.

MP Chadha set up a boutique wealth management firm in London after studying at the esteemed London School of Economics (LSE). He dedicated the award to the Aam Aadmi Party and AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal and the nameless faceless workers for their unflinching faith and dedication in serving democracy.

This honour marks the MP's second international recognition this year, as he received the honour of 'Young Global Leader' at the World Economic Forum in Davos.