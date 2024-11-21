Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2822677https://zeenews.india.com/india/aaps-pac-to-meet-today-to-finalize-1st-list-of-candidates-for-delhi-assembly-polls-2822677.html
NewsIndia
DELHI ASSEMBLY ELECTIONS 2024

AAP's PAC To Meet Today To Finalize 1st List Of Candidates For Delhi Assembly Polls

Kejriwal has said earlier that the tickets for the elections will be distributed based on the work, public opinion and winning chances of the probables.

|Last Updated: Nov 21, 2024, 12:21 PM IST|Source: PTI
Follow Us

Trending Photos

AAP's PAC To Meet Today To Finalize 1st List Of Candidates For Delhi Assembly Polls File Photo

The political affairs committee (PAC) of the AAP is expected to meet on Thursday to announce the first list of candidates for the Delhi Assembly polls due in February next year, party sources said. The PAC, which is the apex decision-making body of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), headed by national convener Arvind Kejriwal will meet at the party office to discuss the names of candidates who will contest in polls.

Kejriwal has said earlier that the tickets for the elections will be distributed based on the work, public opinion and winning chances of the probables. The AAP won 62 of the 70 assembly seats in the last elections held in 2020.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Russia-Ukraine Conflict Escalates Amid Missile Attacks
DNA Video
DNA: The Beer-Loving Buffalo Stuck in Bihar!
DNA Video
DNA: Akhilesh and the Burqa Controversy in UP Elections
DNA Video
DNA: Is the Opposition to ‘Bantenge To Katenge’ Part of a Larger Plan?
DNA Video
DNA: RSS Master Plan: From Maharashtra to UP
DNA Video
DNA: Bengal’s Waqf Property Controversy
DNA Video
DNA: Is ‘Vote Jihad’ a Reality in Maharashtra?
DNA Video
DNA: Naresh Meena Slaps Officer, Sparks Uproar in Tonk
DNA Video
DNA: Maryam Nawaz vs. Bhagwant Mann: The Pollution Blame Game
DNA Video
DNA: Owaisi’s “15-Minute” Politics Heats Up Again
NEWS ON ONE CLICK