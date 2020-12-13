हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Raghav Chadha

AAP's Raghav Chadha, other MLAs detained ahead of protest outside Amit Shah's residence

Their detention comes after the police denied permission to Chadha's request to hold a 'peaceful demonstration outside the residence of the Union Home Minister on Sunday.

AAP's Raghav Chadha, other MLAs detained ahead of protest outside Amit Shah's residence
File Photo

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Police on Sunday detained several Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders and workers, including MLAs Raghav Chadha, Atishi, Ritu Raj, Kuldeep Kumar, Sanjeev Jha and several others, who were on their way to the Union Home Minister's residence and LG house to hold a demonstration against alleged misappropriation of funds by the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC).

Their detention comes after the police denied permission to Chadha's request to hold a 'peaceful demonstration outside the residence of the Union Home Minister on Sunday.

"Several AAP leaders and party workers were detained on Sunday morning as they were on their way to protest and taken to several police stations," said a senior police officer.

Besides the protest outside the Union Home Minister`s residence, AAP had also announced demonstration at Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal's residence demanding a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) enquiry into its allegations.

"I went to meet LtGovDelhi with Aam Aadmi Party Councillors to ask him to order a CBI enquiry into the 2500 crore scam in North MCD. Instead of meeting us LtGovDelhi got Delhi Police to detain us! Who is LtGovDelhi protecting? Why does he not want to order a CBI enquiry?," Atishi tweeted after she was detained.

