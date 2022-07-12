NewsIndia
SANJAY RAUT

'Ab sabhi ko sabhi se KHATRA hai...', Sanjay Raut's 'TWISTED' tweet taging Eknath Shinde amid Maharashtra crisis

Shiv Sena Crisis: Sanjay Raut made a tweet today tagging Uddhav Thackeray, Priyanka Gandhi, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, after which many speculations have started. 

Written By  Pritam Saha|Last Updated: Jul 12, 2022, 12:38 PM IST
  • An indication from this tweet is that Shiv Sena can take a big decision in the coming time.
  • The Shiv Sena will either make an agreement with the BJP or it will start from a new level.
  • If we talk about other signs, then it can also be about the future of Maha Vikas Aghadi.

A tweet by Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut has once again increased the political stir in Maharashtra. He made a tweet today tagging Uddhav Thackeray, Priyanka Gandhi, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, after which many speculations have started. Actually, Raut wrote while tweeting that, "Ab nahi koi baat khatre ki... Ab sabhi ko sabhi se khatra hain...", although it is not clear what he is trying to say in this tweet. The thing to think about in this tweet is that why did he tag CM Eknath Shinde and Deputy CM Fadnavis along with Uddhav Thackeray and Priyanka Gandhi? 

Shiv Sena Crisis: Many Meanings Of Raut's Tweet

Meanings of Sanjay Raut's tweet are being extracted. An indication from this tweet is that Shiv Sena can take a big decision in the coming time. That is, the Shiv Sena will either make an agreement with the BJP or it will start from a new level. On the other hand, if we talk about other signs, then it can also be about the future of Maha Vikas Aghadi.

Maharashtra Political Crisis: Government not according to the constitution

While talking to a news agency yesterday Raut had said that the way one government was imposed in Maharashtra, it is completely illegal. This government is not formed according to the constitution. It is an issue of disqualification of MLAs. A decision is being taken in the Supreme Court, it will be known whether there is a constitution, law in the country or it has been murdered.  

Sanjay RautUddhav ThackerayEknath ShindeDevendra FadnavisPriyanka GandhiShiv Sena

