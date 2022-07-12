NewsIndia
UDDHAV THACKERAY

Shiv Sena Crisis: 'Thanks for not BOWING down to...' read Uddhav Thackeray's EMOTIONAL message for THESE MLAs

Shiv Sena Crisis: After Shinde was sworn in as Chief Minister, the Shinde-BJP government won by a wide margin in the Maharashtra Assembly by a vote of confidence. Uddhav has also publicly thanked those who were with him in the end.

Written By  Pritam Saha|Last Updated: Jul 12, 2022, 10:42 AM IST
  • Recently, there has been a political uproar in Maharashtra.
  • The Uddhav government has collapsed.
  • Shinde camp has joined hands with BJP and formed government in Maharashtra.

At a difficult time when one MLA after another was leaving his camp and joining Eknath Shinde's camp, they were by his side. They have been given many threats. Greed has also been shown. Even after that they did not leave the company of Uddhav Thackeray. Former Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has therefore written a letter of thanks to 15 such Shiv Sena MLAs.

Also Read: Aaditya Thackeray in BIG Trouble! NCPCR asks Mumbai Police to register FIR against Shiv Sena MLA for violating THIS

Recently, there has been a political uproar in Maharashtra. The Uddhav government has collapsed. Shinde camp has joined hands with BJP and formed government in Maharashtra. After Shinde was sworn in as Chief Minister, the Shinde-BJP government won by a wide margin in the Maharashtra Assembly by a vote of confidence. Uddhav has also publicly thanked those who were with him in the end. Balasaheb-Son has said before, "I am proud of the 15-16 MLAs who were with us despite all the threats. This country has survived on Satyamev Jayate, Asatyamev Jayate has no place here."

Also Read: Shiv Sena Crisis: Only 10-12 MPs reached Matoshree so far, BIG 'Test' for Uddhav Thackeray amid Maharashtra political row

Incidentally, Uddhav has called on all party MPs in Matoshri on Monday to discuss next week's presidential election strategy. Already, several Shiv Sena MPs have demanded support for NDA's presidential candidate Draupadi Murmu. Shiv Sena sources said that this could be discussed in the meeting on Monday.

