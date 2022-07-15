New Delhi: A private school in Rajasthan's Kota stir up a controversy after a book, used to teach class2 children, was reported to have many Urdu language words and names. The school has found itself in the midst of a controversy over a book, which is titled Gulmohar and has been produced by a Hyderabad-based publisher. Many reports claim that the book is being studied by a majority of non-Muslim students.

It has been claimed that the book contains lots of Muslim names like Shanu, Sania, Shireen, Amir and Naseem apart from general references like Ammi (mother) and Abbu (father).

The incident came to light after parents of some students noticed the change in behavious in their offsprings. Many students started using words like Abbu and Ammi at home to refer to their parents. Not only this, many children, who are vegetarians, started demanding Biryani to eat.

Following this, the parents complained about the book to local Bajrang Dal representatives, who in turn have filed a complaint with the state education department. Many claimed that the book has been dubbed as an attempt at Islamisation of the school education.

Parents of Hindu children alleged that the book as an attempt to create a gap between their children and the Hindu culture. The said book has 113 pages and costs Rs 352.