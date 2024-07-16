Abhay Daga Success Story: He 1st Cracked IIT Kharagpur, Then Became An Actory.... But Finally Cleared UPSC... Where Is He Now...

Achieving success in civil services is no easy feat; it requires relentless dedication and hard work. Today, we bring you the inspiring story of Abhay Daga, a man who took an unconventional path to success. Abhay, who initially pursued acting and graduated from IIT, later changed his career trajectory and cracked the UPSC exam with a remarkable 185th rank after just two years of preparation. His journey is a testament to his versatility and determination, inspiring many to pursue their dreams with perseverance and hard work.

Abhay Daga Success Story

Abhay Daga's success story is a unique blend of academic excellence, artistic passion, and unwavering determination. From the bustling classrooms of IIT to the glamorous sets of Bollywood, and finally to the rigorous corridors of the civil services, Abhay's journey is nothing short of extraordinary. His ability to excel in diverse fields showcases his multifaceted personality and relentless drive to achieve his goals.

Background and Education

Abhay Daga hails from Wardha district in Maharashtra. Interestingly, he comes from a family deeply rooted in the medical field, with both his parents being doctors. For his schooling, Abhay moved to Hyderabad, where he completed his 11th and 12th grades. With his hard work, he achieved excellent marks in his intermediate exams, which led to his admission to IIT Kharagpur.

Interest in Acting

While studying computer science at IIT Kharagpur, Abhay developed an interest in acting. IIT's numerous cultural programs and theatre plays sparked this passion. During this time, he also got the opportunity to work in the Star Plus TV serial "Siya Ke Ram," which further fueled his dream of working in Bollywood. His stint in acting was not just a hobby but a serious endeavor that saw him juggling academic responsibilities with his artistic pursuits.

Professional Journey

Despite his burgeoning acting career, Abhay continued his studies and joined Microsoft in 2018. At Microsoft, he worked in the cybersecurity team. During this period, the rapid rise of UPI in India led to increased online fraud, highlighting the need for better cybersecurity awareness. Abhay's role at Microsoft was crucial in addressing these challenges, and his work in cybersecurity was both impactful and rewarding.

UPSC Preparation

In 2021, Abhay decided to leave his job and focus entirely on preparing for the UPSC exam. His unwavering dedication paid off, and in 2023, he appeared for the exam for the first time, securing an impressive 185th rank. Abhay's journey from IIT to acting, and eventually to becoming an IAS officer, is a testament to his versatility and determination. His story inspires many to pursue their dreams with perseverance and hard work.

The Decision to Switch Careers

Abhay's decision to leave a promising career at Microsoft and prepare for the UPSC exam was not easy. It required immense courage and conviction. The switch from a stable job in the tech industry to the unpredictable world of civil services preparation highlights his determination to make a meaningful impact on society. Abhay's choice reflects his deep desire to serve the nation and contribute to its development through public service.

Challenges Faced During UPSC Preparation

The journey to cracking the UPSC exam is fraught with challenges, and Abhay's path was no different. He faced the typical obstacles of rigorous study schedules, intense competition, and the pressure to succeed. However, his background in engineering and his analytical skills honed at Microsoft helped him approach his preparation methodically. Abhay's ability to stay focused and motivated during the two years of preparation was crucial in achieving his goal.

Support System and Motivation

Abhay credits his success to the unwavering support of his family and friends. His parents, despite being from a different professional background, were pillars of strength throughout his journey. The encouragement from his peers and mentors also played a significant role in keeping him motivated. Abhay's story underscores the importance of a robust support system in achieving one's dreams.

Exam Strategy and Study Plan

Abhay's success in the UPSC exam can be attributed to his strategic approach to preparation. He meticulously planned his study schedule, balancing time between different subjects and ensuring comprehensive coverage of the syllabus. Abhay also relied on various online resources, mock tests, and study groups to enhance his preparation. His ability to adapt and refine his strategy based on feedback and performance was a key factor in his success.

Balancing Passion and Profession

Abhay's journey is a remarkable example of balancing passion and profession. His stint in acting and his career in cybersecurity before joining the civil services highlights his ability to pursue diverse interests without compromising on his professional commitments. Abhay's story inspires many to follow their passions while staying committed to their professional goals.

Impact of Success on Personal Life

Clearing the UPSC exam and becoming an IAS officer has significantly impacted Abhay's personal life. It has brought a sense of fulfillment and achievement, reinforcing his belief in hard work and perseverance. Abhay's success has also inspired his family and friends, instilling a sense of pride and motivation in them.

Future Aspirations

As an IAS officer, Abhay aims to work towards the development and welfare of society. His experiences in different fields have equipped him with a unique perspective on problem-solving and governance. Abhay is committed to using his skills and knowledge to bring about positive changes in the lives of people and contribute to the nation's progress.