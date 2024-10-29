The family of Abhinav Arora, a 10-year-old spiritual influencer popularly known as ‘Bal Sant Baba’ to his followers, has approached a Mathura court to file a criminal case against seven individuals accused of cyberbullying the child for his social media content. The legal move, as reported by Bar and Bench, was initiated by Abhinav’s mother, who identified seven YouTubers as the primary accused in a complaint that alleges the content creators maliciously uploaded a video aimed at mocking her son's spiritual beliefs.

Abhinav’s family claims that the alleged video not only demeans the young influencer's religious practices but also violates his privacy and has caused significant emotional distress. “The actions of the accused persons have caused immense emotional suffering for the complainant's minor child, especially considering that the complainant's minor child is only 10 years old. He is unable to freely practice his religion or live his daily life without the fear of being harassed or insulted physically or online,” reads the complaint, highlighting the distress caused by the cyber harassment.

Abhinav Arora has become a prominent figure in religious social media circles, amassing over 950,000 followers on Instagram. His content often includes celebrations of Hindu festivals, scripture recitations, and interactions with respected religious figures. However, despite his positive portrayal of spiritual life, Abhinav has faced a wave of skepticism and criticism questioning his authenticity as a religious figure.

Adding a troubling dimension to the family’s concerns, they reported that Abhinav recently received a death threat from the notorious Lawrence Bishnoi gang. Speaking with ANI, his mother, Jyoti Arora, shared her dismay over the situation, stating, “Efforts are being made to do our social escalation through social media. Abhinav has not done anything due to which we are getting threats...Abhinav has not done anything other than devotion that he has to tolerate so much.” This statement underscores the family's distress, as they struggle to protect the young influencer from online abuse and real-life threats.

The controversy around Abhinav intensified recently after a video showing Swami Rambhadracharya scolding the young influencer went viral, drawing even more public attention and criticism to Abhinav's spiritual role.