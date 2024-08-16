Advertisement
‘Absolute Failure Of State Machinery...’: Calcutta HC On RG Kar Medical Hospital Vandalism

The Calcutta High Court launched a scathing attack at the state administration for its failure to prevent the vandalism at RG Kar Medical Hospital.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Priyanshu Priya|Last Updated: Aug 16, 2024, 12:28 PM IST|Source: Bureau
‘Absolute Failure Of State Machinery...’: Calcutta HC On RG Kar Medical Hospital Vandalism Picture source: ANI

The Calcutta High Court on Friday launched a scathing attack at the state administration for its failure to prevent the vandalism at RG Kar Medical Hospital. The bench, led by Chief Justice TS Sivagnanam and Justice H Bhattacharyya, was addressing a petition concerning the mob attack on the hospital premises, which occurred during protests over the alleged rape and murder of a 31-year-old trainee doctor on August 9.

After the State counsel informed the court that at least 7 thousand people were there at the time of the vandalism incident, the court questioned, “If 7 thousand people had to come, they can’t come on foot” the bench further added, “this is absolute failure of state machinery.” 

“Normally, when such a large crowd gathers, the police must be present to manage the situation. If 7,000 people entered, it is difficult to believe that the state is not at fault,” the HC added. 

