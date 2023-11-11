trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2686912
NewsIndia
GRAMMY AWARDS 2024

'Abundance In Millets' Song Featuring PM Modi Nominated For Grammy Awards 2024

"Abundance in Millets" is a song inspired by PM Narendra Modi's proposition to the UN to declare 2023 as the International Year of Millets, said Grammy winner Falu.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Nov 11, 2023, 04:49 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

'Abundance In Millets' Song Featuring PM Modi Nominated For Grammy Awards 2024

New Delhi: The Indian song "Abundance In Millets" co-written by Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been nominated for the Best Global Music Performance category at the 2024 Grammy Awards. Grammy winner Indian-American Singer Falu Shah and Gaurav Shah created the song to raise awareness around millets and India's commitment to ending world hunger. The song features a speech written and delivered by PM Modi.

Sharing the song on X, earlier this year, singer Falu said, "Abundance in Millets" a song inspired by PM Narendra Modi's proposition to the UN to declare 2023 as the International Year of Millets. Honoured to collaborate with him, write a song to promote millet, help farmers grow it and help end world hunger."

The album cover for the song "Abundance in Millets" was unveiled by the Prime Minister during his June visit to the United States. Earlier, he commended Shah for her song, which promotes awareness of healthy and environmentally friendly millets.

PM Modi also praised her for fostering a connection between the people of India and the US through her music. On April 4, 2022, Falguni received the Best Children's Music Album Grammy for 'A Colourful World', and to her surprise, PM Modi extended his congratulations for her first-ever Grammy win.

 Other nominees for the Best Global Music Performance category are Shadow Forces by Arooj Aftab, Vijay Iyer, and Shahzad Ismaily; Alone by Burna Boy, Feel by Davido, Milagro Y Disastre by Silvana Estrada, Pashto by Bela Fleck, Edgar Meyer and Zakir Hussain featuring Rakesh Chaurasia and Todo Colores by Ibrahim Maalouf featuring Cimafunk and Tank and the Bangas.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Sleeper bus banned in the world, why not in India?
DNA Video
DNA: Ground report from Ayodhya
DNA Video
DNA: Ground report from Ram Mandir on Diwali
DNA Video
DNA: Do green crackers not cause pollution?
DNA Video
DNA test of adulterated mawa being sold in the market
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Why did Elvish take name of Fazilpuria?
DNA Video
DNA: When will Delhi get rid of pollution?
DNA Video
DNA: Israel's shocking announcement on war
DNA Video
DNA: Who is Dr Michelle Harrison?
DNA Video
DNA: Delhi government's 'Suprise Test' on pollution