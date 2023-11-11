'Abundance In Millets' Song Featuring PM Modi Nominated For Grammy Awards 2024

New Delhi: The Indian song "Abundance In Millets" co-written by Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been nominated for the Best Global Music Performance category at the 2024 Grammy Awards. Grammy winner Indian-American Singer Falu Shah and Gaurav Shah created the song to raise awareness around millets and India's commitment to ending world hunger. The song features a speech written and delivered by PM Modi.

Sharing the song on X, earlier this year, singer Falu said, "Abundance in Millets" a song inspired by PM Narendra Modi's proposition to the UN to declare 2023 as the International Year of Millets. Honoured to collaborate with him, write a song to promote millet, help farmers grow it and help end world hunger."

The video for our single "Abundance in Millets" is out now. A song written and performed with honorable Prime Minister @narendramodi to help farmers grow millets and help end world hunger. @UN declared this year as The International Year of Millets! pic.twitter.com/wKXThL2R5Z — Falu (@FaluMusic) June 28, 2023

The album cover for the song "Abundance in Millets" was unveiled by the Prime Minister during his June visit to the United States. Earlier, he commended Shah for her song, which promotes awareness of healthy and environmentally friendly millets.

PM Modi also praised her for fostering a connection between the people of India and the US through her music. On April 4, 2022, Falguni received the Best Children's Music Album Grammy for 'A Colourful World', and to her surprise, PM Modi extended his congratulations for her first-ever Grammy win.

Other nominees for the Best Global Music Performance category are Shadow Forces by Arooj Aftab, Vijay Iyer, and Shahzad Ismaily; Alone by Burna Boy, Feel by Davido, Milagro Y Disastre by Silvana Estrada, Pashto by Bela Fleck, Edgar Meyer and Zakir Hussain featuring Rakesh Chaurasia and Todo Colores by Ibrahim Maalouf featuring Cimafunk and Tank and the Bangas.