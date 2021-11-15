हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Rajasthan

ABVP activists protest against namaz offered at Rajasthan college, chant Hanuman Chalisa

The Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad activists read out verses of Hanuman Chalisa as a mark of protest.

Image for representation

A row erupted at a Rajasthan college after a student offered namaz on the campus last week and ABVP activists chanted the Hanuman Chalisa in "protest" on Monday. On November 12, a teacher in the Rajasthan University-affiliated college in Jaipur took objection to a student who offered namaz on the campus.

After paying obeisance to tribal freedom fighter Birsa Munda on his birth anniversary in the campus on Monday, the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) activists read out verses of Hanuman Chalisa as a mark of protest.

Members of the National Students' Union of India (NSUI) demanded the teacher be suspended for raising such objections in the name of religion.

READ | Namaz at public places to be banned across Uttar Pradesh, says DGP OP Singh

"The teacher who took objection is affiliated to the RSS. The student was offering namaz in an open ground. Harassing someone in the name of religion is wrong," NSUI district president Rajesh Chaudhary said.

ABVP state secretary Hoshiyar Meena said they would not let the corridors of education get "tarnished". He claimed it was not only a college student but others who were also offering namaz on the campus, which cannot be "tolerated".

Gandhi Nagar police have asked the vice-chancellor of the university to issue directions to its affiliated colleges to ensure such things do not occur on educational premises.

"We have asked the Vice-Chancellor to issue directions to affiliated colleges that such activities do not occur on educational premises," Gandhi Nagar SHO Nemi Chand said.

