ABVP to protest outside UGC against fee hike at Jawaharlal Nehru University

Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) said that it will hold a protest outside University Grants Commission (UGC) building on Wednesday against fees hike and hostel manual at Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU). ABVP, which is affiliated to Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), said that it is determined to take the protest to a successful end.

ABVP said that it had given unconditional support to JNU Students Union over this matter since day one but JNUSU has failed miserably in taking this struggle to a conclusion. The BVP accused JNUSU of only taking students around the campus in meaningless parikramas and failed to boost the confidence of students.

The ABVP claimed that it believes in struggles with positive results and this is the reason why it has decided to approach UGC. "We ran a signature campaign and now we are going to UGC with our demands. Unless UGC heeds to the demands of JNU student community, we will sit in front of UGC for an indefinite Dharna," ABVP said.

On Monday, clashes broke out between the police and JNU students while they were staging protests against UGC's decision. The protesting students at allegedly blocked HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal at the AICTE auditorium in for over six hours. The HRD Ministry, however, said that the minister held 'positive talks' with the students and assured them of taking steps in order to resolve the crisis.