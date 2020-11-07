हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
ACB raids Karnataka IAS officer B Sudha's residence, seizes gold jewellery worth crores

The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) officials on Saturday raided properties of a Karnataka Administrative (KAS) Officer B Sudha at six locations across the state and seized a huge cache of gold ornaments.

ACB raids Karnataka IAS officer B Sudha&#039;s residence, seizes gold jewellery worth crores

Bengaluru: The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) officials on Saturday raided properties of a Karnataka Administrative (KAS) Officer B Sudha at six locations across the state and seized a huge cache of gold ornaments.

The ACB officials raided a flat owned by B Sudha early Saturday morning and allegedly found unaccounted gold. 

Raids were simultaneously conducted at her two other houses and other places at Thindlu near Yelahanka in Bengaluru, Mysuru, and Udupi.

She served as Special Land Acquisition Officer in the Bengaluru Development Authority (BDA). She is now posted as an Administrative Officer in Biotechnology Department in Shanthinagar.

Sudha came under the scanner after a petition was filed in the Lokayukta court pertaining to her alleged corruption. The court ruled in favour of the petitioner and ordered the raids.

Her husband is a film producer in Sandalwood.

