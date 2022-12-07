'Acche honge 5 saal, MCD mein bhi Kejriwal': New slogan of AAP in between 'JOR KA TAKKAR' with BJP in Delhi; Congress 'OUT OF RACE'

Counting of votes for Municipal Corporation Elections (MCD Elections) has started in Delhi. A close fight is being seen between the BJP and AAP in the trends. Voting for the MCD elections was held on December 4. Through this, 250 councillors will be elected. The counting of votes started at 8 am today.

By this afternoon, it will be clear whom the people of Delhi have trusted, although the results of the Action Polls are showing in favor of the Aam Aadmi Party. Arvind Kejriwal's bumper victory is expected in the MCD elections. In exit polls, the Aam Aadmi Party is predicted to get 145 to 170 seats out of 250 in the MCD elections. The BJP has been in control of the MCD for the last 15 years. In the 2017 elections, the BJP got 181 seats and the Aam Aadmi Party got 48 seats. On the other hand, Congress had got 31 seats, but this time Kejriwal and his party leaders are excited by the exit poll results.

A close fight is going on between the BJP and AAP. Sometimes the BJP and sometimes AAP are ahead. In the latest trends, once again, AAP has taken the lead over the BJP. AAP is leading in 125 seats while BJP is leading in 115 seats. But Congress is almost out of the race. According to the latest trends, Congress is leading only in 8 seats out of 250.

The whole country is eyeing the results of the Delhi Municipal Corporation elections. The counting of votes has started. Even before the results of these elections are out, there is a lot of enthusiasm among the Aam Aadmi Party workers. The new slogan board put up outside the AAP office gives a glimpse of this enthusiasm. The Aam Aadmi Party has given a new slogan even before the trends of the election results come out. 'Acche honge 5 saal, MCD mein bhi Kejriwal'. Now the picture of the board with this new slogan is becoming very viral on social media. Significantly, according to the exit poll figures, AAP is getting the majority. In such a situation, there is an atmosphere of celebration outside the AAP office.