Multiple car collisions due to dense fog on Eastern Peripheral Expressway, 10 injured 

Accident in fog

Dozens of vehicles including cars, buses and trucks, collided into each other between Singoli Taga and Sharfabad village at Eastern Peripheral Expressway amid dense fog. The incident took place in the wee hours of Tuesday (December 22). 

MEERUT: Dozens of vehicles including cars, buses and trucks, collided into each other between Singoli Taga and Sharfabad village at Eastern Peripheral Expressway amid dense fog. The incident took place in the wee hours of Tuesday (December 22). 

As many as 10 people were injured in the accident, and they were taken to Ghaziabad hospital for medical treatment. A police team reached the spot upon receiving the information and cleared the vehicles, damaged in the collision, from the open, thereby clearing the route for traffic. 

According to reports, the accident took place in the Chandinagar police station area at Ghaziabad and Baghpat border. 

This is the second incident reported on Eastern Peripheral Expressway due to dense fog this season. 

Accident in fogEastern Peripheral Expresswayaccident fogDense fogUttar Pradesh
