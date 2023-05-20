According To Mallikarjun Kharge, 'PM Narendra Modi's Note Ban' Has A Japan Connection

New Delhi: Mallikarjun Kharge, the AICC President, slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the RBI’s decision to pull out Rs 2,000 notes from the market. He said it was another “note bandi” to harass the people. He praised the new Congress government in Karnataka as “a government of love” and vowed to fulfil all the five promises made before the elections."Modi has issued another new order. Whenever he goes to Japan, he will issue a 'note bandi' notification and go. When he went to Japan last time he had done a Rs 1,000 note bandi. This time when he has gone he has done Rs 2,000 note bandi," Kharge said, in a jibe at PM.

Addressing the gathering after the swearing-in ceremony of Siddaramaiah as Karnataka Chief Minister and his Cabinet, he said the PM had no clue about the impact of his actions on the country.. The 'note bandi' that Modi has been doing and has done this time too, he is troubling the people."

The RBI announced on Friday that Rs 2,000 notes will be phased out by September 30. People can either deposit them in banks or exchange them for other notes. This is different from the sudden demonetisation of Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 notes in November 2016, which made them invalid overnight.

Echoing Rahul Gandhi's "hatred" barb at the BJP, Kharge said, "Our government here is a government of love, which will take everyone together." Reiterating that in the first cabinet meeting the new government will implement the five guarantees for the people, he said, along with that "we will fulfill all the promises we have made". "We will not say something and do something as BJP did, we will walk the talk. We will implement all the five promises," he assured.

The Congress has promised to implement the ?guarantees' ? 200 units of free power to all households (Gruha Jyoti), Rs 2,000 monthly assistance to the woman head of every family (Gruha Lakshmi), 10 kg of rice free to every member of a BPL household (Anna Bhagya), Rs 3,000 every month for graduate youth and Rs 1,500 for diploma holders (both in the age group of 18-25) for two years (YuvaNidhi), and free travel for women in public transport buses (Shakti), on the very first day of assuming power in the state.