Opposition Hits Out At PM Modi After Rs 2000 Note Circulation Ban: 'Typical Of Vishwaguru...'

New Delhi: The PM Narendra Modi-led Bharatiya Janata Party government faced fierce backlash from the opposition parties on Friday after the Reserve Bank Of India announced that it would withdraw Rs 2,000 currency notes from circulation. Congress termed PM Narendra Modi as a “self-styled vishwaguru” who acts "first and thinks later". The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) made a surprising announcement on Friday that it would stop circulating Rs 2,000 currency notes. However, the public can still deposit or exchange such notes at banks until September 30. The grand old party said demonetisation has come a full circle and added that the Rs 2,000 note was a "band-aid to cover up the 'foolish decision' of demonetising" Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 notes.

Senior party leader P Chidambaram also slammed the government and the RBI for reintroducing the Rs 500 note after demonetising it and said he wouldn’t be surprised if they did the same with the Rs 1,000 note. Karnataka Chief Minister-designate Siddaramaiah called it a desperate attempt by the BJP to divert attention from its failures.

As expected, the government/RBI have withdrawn the Rs 2000 note and given time until September 30 to exchange the notes



The Rs 2000 note is hardly a popular medium of exchange. We said this in November 2016 and we have been proved correct



The Rs 2000 note was a band-aid to… — P. Chidambaram (@PChidambaram_IN) May 19, 2023

Kejriwal Says 'Public Is Suffering'

Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party national convener Arvind Kejriwal said on Twitter, "First it was said that by bringing 2000 note, corruption will stop. Now they are saying that by banning 2000 note, corruption will end. That's why we say, PM should be educated. Anyone can say anything to an illiterate PM. He doesn't understand. The public has to suffer."

पहले बोले 2000 का नोट लाने से भ्रष्टाचार बंद होगा। अब बोल रहे हैं 2000 का नोट बंद करने से भ्रष्टाचार ख़त्म होगा



इसीलिए हम कहते हैं, PM पढ़ा लिखा होना चाहिए। एक अनपढ़ पीएम को कोई कुछ भी बोल जाता है। उसे समझ आता नहीं है। भुगतना जनता को पड़ता है। May 19, 2023

'Govt Realised Its Mistake Too Late': Akhilesh

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav hinted that the government realised its mistake too late and said that governance requires wisdom and honesty, not arbitrariness. Taking to Twitter, he wrote, "Some people understand their mistake too late… The same thing happened in the case of 2000/- note, but the people and the economy of this country have to pay for it. Governance does not run arbitrarily, it runs wisely and honestly."

कुछ लोगों को अपनी गलती देर से समझ आती है… 2000/- के नोट के मामले में भी ऐसा ही हुआ है लेकिन इसकी सज़ा इस देश की जनता और अर्थव्यवस्था ने भुगती है।



शासन मनमानी से नहीं, समझदारी और ईमानदारी से चलता है। — Akhilesh Yadav (@yadavakhilesh) May 19, 2023

NCP Asks Motive Behind Withdrawing Rs 2000 Notes

National Congress Party (NCP) spokesperson, Clyde Crasto, questioned the logic behind introducing and withdrawing the Rs 2000 note and wondered what the government was going to do next.

"Several people lost their lives after demonetisation was announced in November 2016 and the Union government must answer why citizens are being harassed with such decisions," news agency PTI quoted Clyde as saying.

CPI Demands White Paper On Country's Economy

CPI MP Binoy Viswam on Friday hit out at the government over the RBI's announcement to withdraw Rs 2,000 currency notes from circulation, saying a white paper on the country's economy should be brought out to show the effects of demonetisation.