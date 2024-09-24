Accused Behind Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh Train Derailment Sabotage Conspiracy Identified, Arrested

Security agencies and police forces have identified and arrested the culprits behind train derailment sabotage conspiracies in Madhya Pradesh and Gujarat. In both cases, the accused have been found to be railway employees. Authorities are also investigating the possible involvement of external elements behind the conspiracy.

Madhya Pradesh Train Sabotage Incident

A railway employee has been arrested for stealing 10 "harmless" detonators that exploded on a track as a military special train passed through Madhya Pradesh. The detonators, described as "harmless" by the Railways, detonated on September 18 near Sagphata, between Nepanagar and Khandwa stations in the Bhusawal division. The explosion caused authorities to briefly halt the military special train for two minutes. The Railway Protection Force (RPF) confirmed that a track patrol staff member has been taken into custody in connection with the incident.

"We have registered a case against one Sabir on Sunday for stealing the detonators under Section 3(a) of the Railway Property (Unlawful Possession) Act," Inspector Sanjeev Kumar of Khandwa RPF told PTI. Sabir, a mate, a rank higher than a gangman, was responsible for patrolling the tracks, he added.

Gujarat Train Derailment Bid

In Gujarat's Surat, three railway employees have been arrested for conspiring to derail a train near Kim railway station on September 21. The loco pilot was alerted about loose fish plates placed on the track, prompting an immediate response.

Hitesh Joysar, SP, Surat Rural, said, "On September 21, an attempt was made to derail a train near Kim railway station. Sixteen police teams were formed to investigate the case. Drones were also used, and we spoke to locals. The NIA, Gujarat ATS, and other agencies were involved in the probe. During interrogation, accused Subash, Manish, and Shubham confessed they did this to gain fame, make money, and ensure continued night patrolling."

UP, Punjab Train Accident Conspiracy

Nine iron rods were discovered on the Bathinda-Delhi railway track, according to Government Railway Police (GRP) officials on Monday. Investigating Officer Shavinder Kumar stated that a train had to be halted early Sunday morning after multiple iron rods were spotted on the tracks. The rods were recovered around 3 a.m. Railway police reported that the rods were quickly removed, and an FIR was registered against unknown individuals involved in the incident.

"In the morning, the RPF investigated and recovered the rods. The matter was then handed over to the GRP, and an FIR was registered. Nine iron rods have been recovered from the site, and further investigation is underway," said Investigating Officer Kumar.

In a separate incident on Sunday, a potential tragedy was averted in Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh, when a 5-litre empty gas cylinder was found on the railway tracks near Prempur railway station around 5:50 a.m.