Acharya Balkrishna of Patanjali Ayurved receives 'UNSDG 10 Most Influential People in Healthcare Award'

Patanjali Ayurved Limited's Managing Director and a close aide of Yoga guru Baba Ramdev, Acharya Balkrishna, on Saturday received the 'UNSDG 10 Most Influential People in Healthcare Award' on behalf of Patanjali Group of Institutions.

After receiving the award in Geneva, Acharya Balkrishna tweeted that he was humbled to receive the prestigious award. Balkrishna dedicated the award to all those who worked hard mainstream Yoga and Ayurveda at the global level.

"I am humbled to receive the prestigious @UNSDGHealth Award to ten most influential people in Healthcare on behalf of Patanjali Group of Institutions. This award is dedicated to all who contributed to mainstream Yoga and Ayurveda at the Global Level" tweeted Acharya Balkrishna.

"I feel proud when I put forth the culture, #Yoga_Ayurveda of India in front of the whole world and it accepts and listens carefully. I am really grateful to our sages that I got the opportunity to raise my voice in # UN, I am overwhelmed by your love and emotion," he said in a subsequent tweet.

The five keynote speakers of the UNSDG (United Nations Sustainable Development Goals) organisation included Randy Oostra, UNICEF executive director Henrietta H Fore, WHO director-general Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Abe Lee and Acharya Balkrishna.

Talking about the achievement, Baba Ramdev said that it was moment of pride for India because Acharya Balkrishna represented the country. "Acharya Balkrishna was invited to represent India. In context of global health, how lifestyle diseases can be treated with Yoga, Ayurveda and traditional Indian methods, Patanjali has contributed towards this. So, Acharya Balkrishna was awarded by UNSDG. We are proud," Baba Ramdev was quoted as saying by ANI.

Patanjali Ayurved produces a range of Ayurvedic medicinal and personal care products, among other consumer items. The company was co-founded by Baba Ramdev and Balkshrina.

(With ANI inputs)